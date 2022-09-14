Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Unravel “Hall Effect” Physics Mystery
The search for next-generation memory storage devices unravels a physics mystery. A multinational group of scientists has made progress in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices. Antiferromagnets are materials with an internal magnetic field induced by electron spin but virtually no external magnetic field. Since there is...
Phys.org
Researchers develop a reactor that can destroy 'forever chemicals'
"Forever chemicals," named for their ability to persist in water and soil, are a class of molecules that are ever-present in our daily lives, including food packaging and household cleaning products. Because these chemicals don't break down, they end up in our water and food, and they can lead to health effects, such as cancer or decreased fertility.
Scientists Find a Simple Way to Produce Hydrogen From Water at Room Temperature
Hydrogen fuel promises to be a clean and abundant source of energy in the future – as long as scientists can figure out ways to produce it practically and cheaply, and without fossil fuels. A new study provides us with another promising step in that direction, provided you can make use of existing supplies of post-consumer aluminum and gallium. In the new research, scientists describe a relatively simple method involving aluminum nanoparticles that are able to strip the oxygen from water molecules and leave hydrogen gas. The process yields large amounts of hydrogen, and it all works at room temperature. That removes one of...
Phys.org
New study cracks the code for future exploration of oil and gas in the Jizhong depression
Oil and gas are two of the most important natural resources, contributing to over half of the world's energy supply. Reserves of these resources are thus, of high economic and strategic interest. The Jizhong depression of the Bohai Bay Basin in China is home to multiple buried hills, i.e., elevations...
Phys.org
A quantum pump without a crank
Pumps, in a nutshell, are devices that use cyclic motion to attain the steady transport of some cargo. In a bicycle pump, the repeated up and down strokes of a piston create air flow. In a Archimedean screw pump, water is transferred between reservoirs by turning a crank. Related concepts have been explored as well in quantum systems, in particular for transporting electrons one by one through solid-state materials, thereby generating a quantized current.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
Science Focus
Given the immense time period that dinosaurs existed for, why did none of them develop sentience?
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. One thing that sets humans apart from other animals – as far as we know – is that we are sentient. Not only do we have large brains and keen intelligence, but we...
Phys.org
Researchers discover extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs
Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile that belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand's living tuatara. A team of scientists, including the National Museum of Natural History's curator of Dinosauria Matthew Carrano and research associate David DeMar Jr. as well as University College London and Natural History Museum, London scientific associate Marc Jones, describe the new species Opisthiamimus gregori, which once inhabited Jurassic North America about 150 million years ago alongside dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, in a paper published today in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. In life, this prehistoric reptile would have been about 16 centimeters (about 6 inches) from nose to tail—and would fit curled up in the palm of an adult human hand—and likely survived on a diet of insects and other invertebrates.
China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal reactive gallium-hydride species on gallium oxide surface
Metal hydrides (M-H), critical but ubiquitous intermediates in a broad variety of catalytic reactions, are important in the field of heterogeneous catalysis. However, the comprehensive characterization and understanding of M-H species are still challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. HOU Guangjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
Scientists turn crabs into biodegradable batteries
Scientists have created a novel type of biodegradable battery made from the shells of crabs, which they claim is a viable option for storing power from large-scale wind and solar sources.A team from the University of Maryland in the US discovered that the electrolyte for a zinc battery could be made using chitosan, a derivative of the product chitin. This material is found in everything from fungi to squids, but the most abundant source is the exoskeleton of crustaceans and is easily obtained from seafood waste.Using chitosan for the electrolyte means roughly two thirds of the battery can be broken...
Nasa’s Webb telescope could be drastically wrong, experts say
When it comes to studying alien worlds, the James Webb Space Telescope could be drastically wrong, though not for any fault of its own. That’s the finding of a new study by researchers who looked not at the Webb telescope’s optics, but at the models scientists use to interpret the findings after the telescope has made an observation. Specifically, the models scientists use to understand opacity, how easily light passes through an atmosphere, are not accurate enough, according to MIT graduate student Prajwal Niraula, a co-author on a new paper published Thursday in Nature Astronomy. And since Webb...
