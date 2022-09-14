Read full article on original website
Nanny
2d ago
How can a human being hit another living thing, much less a child and keep on going??? I will never understand?!!
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Dallas police say they have arrested the man who struck a man riding his bike earlier this week, killing him. UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Dallas police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday morning.At about 1:37 a.m. Sept. 13, a suspect driving a black 2017-2018 Hyundai with a missing grill was traveling south on 800 S. Denley Drive when they hit a victim on the sidewalk, police said. Police said the suspect failed to stop and fled the location. The victim--whose identity has not been released--died from their injuries.Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Detective Doris Smith at 214-671-0013 or doris.smith@dallascityhall.com.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that locked down Garland schools
GARLAND, Texas - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a shooting near South Garland High School on Thursday. Garland police arrested Edgar Francisco Solis Torres for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. The victim, a student at South Garland High School, is in critical condition, but is considered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
Police release photos of suspect in Dallas Vickery Meadow double homicide
Dallas police now have a name and a picture to circulate as they look for the gunman who killed two men over the weekend in the parking lot of a strip shopping center on Park Lane in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood.
18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide
DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week.
Teen shot near South Garland High School, police looking for suspected teen shooter
A teenager is on the run and Garland police are looking for him after another teen was wounded in a shooting less than a block from South Garland High School on Thursday.
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Mesquite driver arrested after road rage fight leads to gunfire
MESQUITE, Texas - A man accused of pulling a gun out in a case of road rage in Mesquite has been arrested. Mesquite police said Stephen Phillips got into a fight with another driver Tuesday afternoon near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. Police said at some point, Phillips...
fox4news.com
18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'
DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death. Houston’s family got a...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth
WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lone Star HS Students Face Disciplinary Action After Alleged Incident Involving Special Needs Student
Frisco ISD says six Lone Star High School students face disciplinary action for their alleged involvement in an injury to a special needs student. Frisco police arrested two of the teens who now face injury to a disabled individual, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
Two Frisco high schoolers arrested after hitting, injuring student with disability, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Two North Texas high school students have been arrested after hitting and injuring another student, according to the Frisco Police Department. Officers took two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring an individual with a disability, police say. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Frisco Police were made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday.
dallasexpress.com
Hit-and-Run Kills Bystander After Attempted Shooting in Dallas
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle overnight following the driver’s attempt to shoot others at the scene, according to police. Authorities claim that the deceased woman was an innocent bystander in a public dispute between a handful of individuals. The unidentified male suspect who ended up...
Man arrested for murder in west Fort Worth
A man is now locked up on a murder charge a week after a victim was fatally shot in west Fort Worth. On September 7th, a man named Willie Allen was found dead in a car in a parking lot
