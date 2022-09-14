Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna Dinkins
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
What to know before you watch Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’The Tufts DailyNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Kool & The Gang’s Robert Kool Bell Brings Le Kool Champagne to Swahili Village Newark
On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Robert Kool Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang, will be celebrating good times at Swahili Village restaurant in Newark NJ, as he’ll be signing bottles of his Le Kool champagne from 6 pm to 10 pm ET. One of New Jersey’s newest and...
HipHopDX.com
Method Man & Redman Surprise Crowd During Wu-Tang Clan & Nas N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Newark, NJ – Method Man and Redman surprised fans during a stop on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour this week. The iconic East Coast duo appeared on stage together on Tuesday (September 13) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, performing their classic song “Da Rockwilder” from 1999’s Blackout!
ABC News
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson
Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
Cardi B Delivers Huge Surprise To Former Bronx Middle School With $100K Donation In Striking Red Dress & Denim-Embellished Louboutins
Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to the students and faculty at her alma mater The Alexander Macomb School in New York City on Sept. 13. The hip hop superstar was met with screams and cheers as she revealed that she will be donating $100,000 for school programming. The money will go toward performing arts tracts both throughout the school day and after school at IS 232. Cardi shared the big news alongside New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school...
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
Cardi B surprises her old middle school in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Cardi B visited her old middle school Tuesday in the Bronx. The music superstar offered advice to the surprised students at IS 232 in Morris Heights. "The decisions you make now is very pivotal, because after this next step in life, it goes high school. It's really important which high school you pick, even though it don't seem like it. It's very important, because when you want to go to college, they look at the high school you went to," she said. She also left the school with a major gift -- a $100,000 donation.
RELATED PEOPLE
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NYLON
How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home
In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
insideedition.com
Football Coach of One of the 3 Children Drowned in Coney Island Says 7-Year-Old was ‘Lovable’, ‘Excited’
The Brooklyn community mourning the tragic drowning deaths of three children, ages 7, 4 and 3 months, was further horrified when they learned the siblings may have been killed by their own mother. Allen McFarland was especially heartbroken to hear of the killings. He coached 7-year-old Zachary Merdy in football and remembered the little boy's excitable and loving nature fondly. He spoke with Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer about what the child was like.
bkreader.com
Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report
The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies
A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Comments / 9