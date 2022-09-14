ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
City
Oakland, NJ
BET

Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Delivers Huge Surprise To Former Bronx Middle School With $100K Donation In Striking Red Dress & Denim-Embellished Louboutins

Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to the students and faculty at her alma mater The Alexander Macomb School in New York City on Sept. 13. The hip hop superstar was met with screams and cheers as she revealed that she will be donating $100,000 for school programming. The money will go toward performing arts tracts both throughout the school day and after school at IS 232. Cardi shared the big news alongside New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Cardi B surprises her old middle school in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Cardi B visited her old middle school Tuesday in the Bronx. The music superstar offered advice to the surprised students at IS 232 in Morris Heights. "The decisions you make now is very pivotal, because after this next step in life, it goes high school. It's really important which high school you pick, even though it don't seem like it. It's very important, because when you want to go to college, they look at the high school you went to," she said. She also left the school with a major gift -- a $100,000 donation. 
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gza
Person
Ghostface Killah
Person
Raekwon
Person
Ralph Mcdaniels
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Rza
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Nas
Person
Masta Killa
Person
Salaam Remi
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home

In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

Football Coach of One of the 3 Children Drowned in Coney Island Says 7-Year-Old was ‘Lovable’, ‘Excited’

The Brooklyn community mourning the tragic drowning deaths of three children, ages 7, 4 and 3 months, was further horrified when they learned the siblings may have been killed by their own mother. Allen McFarland was especially heartbroken to hear of the killings. He coached 7-year-old Zachary Merdy in football and remembered the little boy's excitable and loving nature fondly. He spoke with Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer about what the child was like.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report

The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Wit#N Y State Of Mind#Queensbridge#Cote Steakhouse#The King S Disease Mc
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies

A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy