Lil Baby And Gunna Earn Diamond Status With “Drip Too Hard”

By DeMicia Inman
 3 days ago

Lil Baby and Gunna ’s chart-topping collaboration “Drip Too Hard” has been officially certified diamond by the RIAA. This adds the first diamond record to both rappers’ catalogs, and aligns with the fourth anniversary of the track’s release in 2018.

“Drip Too Hard” was established as the lead single from the Atlanta musician’s joint project Drip Harder , and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 100. The swagger-boasting track also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song/Sung Performance in 2020.

Reaching the diamond milestone places “Drip Too Hard” on a short list of 86 other songs . Lil Baby and Gunna join Eminem, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Drake, Travis Scott, Fetty Wap, XXXTentacion, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and more as rap artists to achieve the accomplishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fecVW_0hvDdQ3j00
MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Lil Baby and Gunna perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)

Lil Baby recently wrapped the One Of Them One’s tour with Chris Brown, and shared details for his forthcoming album It’s Only Me , set to be released on Oct. 14th. The album cover features a painting of Mt. Rushmore featuring Lil Baby at a different level of his career on each peak.

“I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder ……” wrote Lil Baby on Instagram, adding the hashtag #WorthTheWait.

Gunna remains behind bars after he was arrested in May after being named in an indictment against the alleged Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, which included 27 other accused members and fellow Atlanta rap star and YSL Records CEO , Young Thug. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law . Both rappers were denied bail.

Lil Baby Meets With Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams

“The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue,” Gunna wrote in a letter shared on social media in June. “My fans know I love and celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

Listen to “Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby and Gunna below.

