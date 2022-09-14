U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas on the 2022 election, border pollution, inflation and more

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas is running for re-election to the House of Representatives. First elected in 2012, he currently represents California's 51st Congressional District and after redistricting following the 2020 census, he is running to represent the newly drawn 52nd Congressional District, which includes National City, Chula Vista, Otay Mesa, Imperial Beach and San Ysidro.

Vargas is being challenged on the Nov. 8 ballot by Republican minister and business owner Tyler Geffeney. Voting begins a month before Election Day.

Vargas met with The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board on Sept. 12 to discuss the 2022 general election and local and national issues such as climate change, abortion, Tijuana sewage spills and cross-border contamination, lengthy border wait times and more.

