Collin County, TX

Local Profile

The City Of Plano Has Big Plans For Its 150th Birthday

Plano, get your kazoos and streamers ready. The city will officially be 150 years old next year, and Plano already has plans to celebrate. The Plano Star Courier reported that during a Plano City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, the communications and community outreach director, announced the details of the birthday shindig.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square

Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend

DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
DALLAS, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas

Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
#Local Life#Things To Do#Travel Guide
papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your North Texas Guide To Hispanic Heritage Month

According to the Texas Demographic Center, the 2020 census found that almost 40% of Texas’s population is Hispanic. The more reason to join the fiesta and celebrate the culture and contributions of these diverse communities in the U.S. Tejano Music Fiesta. When: September 15 to October 13, 2022 |...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

A Fall Guide To Patios In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney

Temperatures are cooling down and before you know it, we’ll feel that chilly fall breeze. So right now, it’s time to enjoy the weather outside again, but hurry up before winter rolls in! Check out these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney they have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

10 Animal-Based Nonprofits Making a Difference

Passionate about helping animals and pets? Check out these 10 nonprofits you can support this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is dedicated to the conservation of species in peril, conducting scientific research, training professionals, responsible management of natural resources, and public education. Fossil Rim provides a diversity of compelling learning experiences that inspire positive change in the way people think, feel, and act with nature.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Pax and Beneficia Opens New Coffee Shop In Plano, Texas

Pax and Beneficia has a dual focus: people and coffee. They take great pride in their craftsmanship and their open space. But this DFW coffee shop is much more than that. During tumultuous events, Pax makes sure to alert locals that their locations are a safe space for discussion and encourages those with differing viewpoints to have civil discourse while enjoying their specialty, locally roasted coffee. They take every opportunity to serve their community and promote kind discussion, offering free drip coffee on difficult days, such as the 2019 tornado, Hurricane Harvey, or during the events following the murder of George Floyd.
PLANO, TX
ntdaily.com

24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend

The Denton County Black Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th annual Denton Blues Festival this Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The Denton Blues Festival is free to attend and will be held at 700 Oakland St. in Quakertown Park. The festival will kick off with the celebrity...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

