Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream: How and when to watch

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hG7S_0hvDdDpW00

Fans of Genshin Impact should take half an hour this coming Friday – that’s Sept. 16, 2022 – starting at 8 a.m. EDT to watch the livestream for update 3.1 of the action role-playing game. During the show, the developers will, as usual, provide information about the content that players can expect in the fresh game version. They will also provide temporarily active promo codes that deliver free in-game resources like primogems.

As usual, you can find the livestream on the Genshin Impact official Twitch channel.

Genshin Impact 3.1: What to expect

The Sumeru region, released in version 3.0, is growing: after the eastern half of the country, filled with green tropical forests and many bodies of water, in update 3.1 you get to explore the western part of the land, which consists of a vast sandy desert. In it, you’ll find all sorts of ancient ruins and pyramids that hold many secrets. The main story around the Dendro Archon, which began in 3.0, enters its next chapter here.

At the same time, we’re going back to the initial region of Mondstadt, where a celebratory event will take place just in time for the second birthday of Genshin Impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hh6nT_0hvDdDpW00

Brand new characters also await you: Cyno, Nilou and Candace are already set for the banners of version 3.1. In keeping with the return to Mondstadt, the reruns of Venti and Eula are likely to happen during the coming patch.

Update 3.1 will be released on Sept. 28, 2022, and will last until Nov. 1, 2022.

However, the TCG mode for the game, which has since been confirmed in further leaks, is not expected to arrive until version 3.3 in December 2022.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

