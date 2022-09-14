ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the top 10 times in Iowa high school girls cross country this season

By Joe Randleman, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
We are into Week 4 of the Iowa high school girls cross country season.

There have been several outstanding 5-kilometer times run so far in 2022. Different courses bring unique challenges for every runner, so not all times are created equal.

But even facing a difficult course or poor weather conditions hasn't stopped several athletes from turning in outstanding times. Multiple runners have broken 18 minutes and one broke the girls state 5k record.

Results can be difficult to keep track of, but based on what we can establish, here are the top 10 girls cross country times in the state so far for 2022:

Note: We count only the fastest time recorded for each runner. There are no multiple entries for a runner.

1. Paityn Noe (Sr.), Ballard, 17:23.60 (New state 5-kilometer record. The previous record was 17:23.9 set by Ames' Camille Jackson in 2019.)

2. Addison Dorenkamp (Jr.), West Des Moines Valley, 17:31.00

3. Lourdes Mason (Sr.), Mount Vernon, 17:56.50

4. Adrienne Buettner-Cable (Sr.), Des Moines Roosevelt, 18:00.10

5. Ava Rush (Sr.), Atlantic, 18:06.86

6. Abi Hahn (Sr.), Des Moines Roosevelt, 18:13.40

7. Geneva Timmerman (Sr.), Adel-Desoto-Minburn, 18:16.20

8. Madison Sporrer (So.), Logan-Magnolia, 18:19.90

9. Olivia Verde (Jr.), Johnston, 18:22.10

10. Jolee Mesz (Sr.), Lawton-Bronson, 18:22.70

