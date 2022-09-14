ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sims 4 is going free-to-play next month

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
After being out for more than eight years, The Sims 4 will no longer have a cost of entry.

On Wednesday, Electronic Arts (EA) announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play starting Oct. 18, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Only the base game, that is — expansions, Kits, and all DLC, will still be regular price.

“EA and Maxis have welcomed millions of The Sims players over the years,” EA said in a press release. “With The Sims 4 base game going free, the team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for players, and will continue to develop and release packs, Kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future.”

That’s not all, either. EA is giving away the Desert Luxe Kit to anyone who already owns The Sims 4, a promotion from Sept. 14, 2022 through Oct. 17, 2022. You’ll only need to log into the game to redeem this offer.

A big stream will also kick off The Sims 4‘s free-to-play model next month. Aptly titled Behind The Sims Summit, which is happening on Oct. 18, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. PDT // 1:00 P.M. EDT // 5:00 P.M. GMT // 6:00 P.M. BST. The broadcast will supposedly outline everything EA and developer Maxis have in store for The Sims 4 going forward.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

