27J School District builds more schools to meet demand
Across the Denver metro area, there are big differences in how school districts are looking at the future. While some are considering consolidation, Brighton 27J is in the process of growing. On Friday, the district, which spans Brighton, East Thornton and Commerce City, celebrated the opening of a new elementary school. Southlawn Elementary is now the 14th elementary school in the growing district. "Thank you for believing in the dream," Principal Candice Degrafinried-Reese said at a ribbon cutting. With a brand-new building and team of eager staff, 2022 is off to a promising start at Southlawn. A month into the...
Video: School board director gets speeding ticket in school zone
FOX31 has received body camera video from when Denver school board director Auon'tai Anderson was issued a speeding ticket in a school zone.
DougCo charter proposes innovative exchange with district
(Castle Rock, CO) Representatives from Leaman Academy of Excellence charter school and the Douglas County School District presented a proposal to the school board outlining a plan for the charter to build a center-based special education program within its new school in exchange for a land lease donated by the district.
70 teachers receive $250 worth of free school supplies
DENVER — Teachers want their students to have every opportunity they deserve. So much so, that they'll spend hundreds of their own dollars on their students each year. To help ease the expensive burden on educators, the Tuchman Family Foundation delivered supplies to all 70 teachers at Munroe Elementary, Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest and KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary schools.
Columbine football takes care of business against Arapahoe
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 season is rolling along quite nicely for the Columbine football team. The Rebels, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, kept their undefeated roll going on Friday night with a convincing 28-6 win over Arapahoe. Columbine quarterback Brayden...
Fake gun causes lockdown at Longmont High School
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown because of reports of someone carrying a firearm. Police ultimately discovered the firearm was fake.
auroratv.org
Aurora Now September 14, 2022
Helping Aurora's homeless find their footing. That's the goal of the city's new unauthorized camping ban. AuroraTV shows you first-hand, how the new abatement process works. Plus, the Aurora Highlands teams up with APS to break ground on the first of four new schools; celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Aurora History Museum's, "Mosaic of Cultures" exhibit; and we’ll show you how to take part in a free, fun, family fitness event coming to town that features a ninja warrior obstacle course. Those stories, and many more, this week on AuroraNow.
Aurora's musical motorcycle cop plays tribute to fallen officers
AURORA, Colo. — The arrival of a motorcycle cop is usually marked by certain sights and sounds, like sirens and flashing lights. The arrival of Aurora Police Officer Daniel Veith is no exception. But on certain specific occasions, Officer Veith brings with him a very different look and a...
Colorado offering free tax assistance with volunteer tax clinics
COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes. Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents […]
KKTV
Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested
DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
Student taken to hospital after assault outside Adams 12 school
A student at Vantage Point High School in Northglenn was physically assaulted by another student, according to Adams 12 Five Star Schools.
Douglas County football edges crosstown rival Castle View
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The 'Battle of Castle Rock' once again belongs to Douglas County. The Huskies defeated crosstown rival Castle View 24-21 in Friday night's showdown at Douglas County Schools Stadium. Douglas County improves to 3-1 overall on the season with the victory, while Castle View falls to...
Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning
A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
Cold case: Who murdered Jennifer Larsen 27 years ago?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Jennifer Larsen from August of 1995.
cpr.org
Heidi Ganahl’s transportation plan would refocus spending on driving and undo some Jared Polis-supported legislation
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl unveiled her plan for Colorado’s transportation system on Thursday, calling for billions of dollars of new spending on highway expansions and pavement projects across the state. She said the plan would make personal vehicular travel a higher priority for the state Department of Transportation...
Denver's financial empowerment program helping most at need
It's a question Marsha Brown never thought she'd have to ask."What do you do when you become homeless?" she questioned. But suddenly, the single mother was living out of her car. She didn't know what to do. "I let down my children," she told CBS4's Kelly Werthmann. Determined to create a better life, Marsha applied to live in transitional housing. It took some time, but eventually, she was in a unit in Denver's Warren Village. That's where an advocate told her to get a financial coach through a city program. "I'm like, 'OK, ma'am, look here. I don't want to...
More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.
CDOT replacing I-70 bridge over Harlan Street
DENVER — Two bridges on Interstate 70 are to be replaced in west Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the project at I-70 and Harlan Street. CDOT said that replacing both westbound and eastbound bridges over Harlan Street will improve safety for...
$53k a day in overtime for Denver Sheriff Dept. amid staffing crisis
DENVER — When police and sheriff's departments can't hire enough officers to fill all their shifts, taxpayers foot the bill. In the first half of this year, the Denver Sheriff Department and Denver Police Department (DPD) spent nearly $18,000 in taxpayer dollars on overtime pay for officers. The sheriff's...
