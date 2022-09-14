It's a question Marsha Brown never thought she'd have to ask."What do you do when you become homeless?" she questioned. But suddenly, the single mother was living out of her car. She didn't know what to do. "I let down my children," she told CBS4's Kelly Werthmann. Determined to create a better life, Marsha applied to live in transitional housing. It took some time, but eventually, she was in a unit in Denver's Warren Village. That's where an advocate told her to get a financial coach through a city program. "I'm like, 'OK, ma'am, look here. I don't want to...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO