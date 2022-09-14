The Supreme Court’s Wednesday ruling upholding, for now, a New York judge’s decision requiring Yeshiva University to officially recognize an LGBTQ+ student group keeps the New York City school at the intersection between separate legal precedents: On one hand religious entities have sovereignty over matters related to their religious teachings. On the other, government has effectively exercised authority against discrimination on college campuses.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO