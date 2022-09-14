ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants

One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
Fabulous Fresh Flowers

As owner of Joseph’s Salon & Spa, Kelli Flint Campbell knows how to help others feel beautiful. During the day, she focuses on offering health and wellness services to the local community and has been doing so for more than 25 years. Kelli is also a busy mom of two who loves to cook and is currently renovating her home kitchen. One might think it would be hard for Kelli to choose one item that she feels most passionate about, but she answers the question right away: “I love fresh flowers.”
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet

TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
6 things to do now to get your garden ready for autumn

Gardens gift us in so many ways, but one thing’s for sure – they require a lot of tender loving care.And while we water and nurture beautiful blooms all summer long and embrace outdoor living when it’s sunny, autumn is not the time to take your foot off the gardening pedal. In fact, there are things you can be getting on with now in preparation for the shift in seasons.“Getting ready for autumn, for many of us, means looking forward to curling up with a cosy blanket and a steaming mug of hot chocolate,” says Kate Turner, of Evergreen Garden...
How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants

I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
House Digest

ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

