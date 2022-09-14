Read full article on original website
15 Flowering Plants That Thrive Near The Coast
While it may be more challenging to find plants that can tolerate the salty air, the sandy soil, or the windy conditions of the coast, it's not impossible.
How To Plant Fall Bulbs For Spring Blooms
If you want your garden to erupt into bloom in the spring, the time to think about making preparations is the fall. Here's what you need to know.
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
Gardening: How to save vegetable seeds for next year
Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, which, if harvested and stored correctly, have the potential to grace us with free plants. And late summer is the perfect time to start collecting them. A few notes: Make sure the plants from which you’re collecting seeds are...
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
What Are Shaker-Style Cabinets
If you are a fan of cooking shows or home makeover series, then you've probably seen a fair amount of shaker-style cabinets. But, just what are they?
gardeningknowhow.com
The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants
One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
BHG
Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility
As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
Fabulous Fresh Flowers
As owner of Joseph’s Salon & Spa, Kelli Flint Campbell knows how to help others feel beautiful. During the day, she focuses on offering health and wellness services to the local community and has been doing so for more than 25 years. Kelli is also a busy mom of two who loves to cook and is currently renovating her home kitchen. One might think it would be hard for Kelli to choose one item that she feels most passionate about, but she answers the question right away: “I love fresh flowers.”
Tips For Measuring The Square Footage Of Your Home
Measuring the square footage of your home is essential if you want to sell your house. Here are some easy tips for measuring your home's square footage.
Are Glass Block Windows Going Out Of Style?
Glass block windows are a type of window treatment that first saw its rise in the 1930s and you may be wondering, is this window style passé or once again chic?
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
5 Tips For Keeping Your Pets Out Of Your Garden
A home garden can have many benefits, but pets can sometimes destroy or eat plants. Here are 5 tips to keep your pets out of your garden.
PETS・
House Digest Survey: Which Bonus Room Do People Really Want In Their Homes?
Having a bonus room is a great way to create a functional and personalized space. Here are which types of bonus rooms House Digest readers want in their homes.
6 things to do now to get your garden ready for autumn
Gardens gift us in so many ways, but one thing’s for sure – they require a lot of tender loving care.And while we water and nurture beautiful blooms all summer long and embrace outdoor living when it’s sunny, autumn is not the time to take your foot off the gardening pedal. In fact, there are things you can be getting on with now in preparation for the shift in seasons.“Getting ready for autumn, for many of us, means looking forward to curling up with a cosy blanket and a steaming mug of hot chocolate,” says Kate Turner, of Evergreen Garden...
5 Tips For Creating The Perfect Indoor Garden
Incorporating plants into your home has many benefits and can really bring some life to your space. Here are 5 tips for creating the perfect indoor garden.
Christina Hall Shares Her Top Budget-Friendly Home Decor Finds
Christina Hall is known for her clean aesthetic that incorporates equal parts glam and California boho style. Here are her top budget-friendly home decor finds.
Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World
The post Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World appeared first on Seniors Guide.
How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants
I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
