Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth September 15
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
Washington County Has Its First Distillery
H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth Partner with The Grand to Fill The Grand – September 23
On Friday, September 23rd the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth and The Grand in Ellsworth are partnering to help fight hunger in Downeast Maine and hope you will Fill the Grand with non-perishable items!. We all know that many of our friends and neighbors are suffering from food...
Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There’s Only One Small Catch.
These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
Acadia Voted 15th Most-popular Destination on America’s Bucket List
Acadia National Park just finished in the 15th spot in a survey about what local natural landmarks Americans would most like to visit. Mainers know how special Acadia is and would probably vote it higher than 15th. But not finishing in the top 15 is a good thing. We’re blessed....
September 11 – Happy Grandparent’s Day
Sunday September 11th is Grandparent's Day! If you are lucky enough to have one of your Grandparents alive be sure to visit them, give them a call or video chat with them!. Grandparents are the best! They can spoil their grandchild(ren), feed them all sorts of sugary things and then send them back to their parents!
A Open Letter to Those Thinking About Committing Suicide – Suicide Prevention Month
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Let's face it the last couple of years have been tough, tough, tough years. Actually they are probably a couple of the toughest in a long, long, long time. The pandemic caused quarantining, the sense of isolation, the hatred on social media have all combined to cause some people to consider that suicide is the only option. I'm here to tell you that is absolutely NOT TRUE!
21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001
Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
Maine Lawmakers Hit Back Against Blows to Lobster Industry
Maine's top lawmakers and representatives met Friday with the media to convey their outrage a what they call an unconscionable blow to Maine's Lobster Industry. U.S. Sen. Angus King, Gov. Janet Mills and several members of Maine's lobstering community called for the immediate reversal of a designation they say will devastate the livelihood of thousands of Mainers up and down the coast.
Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10
Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart
Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8
There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
MDI Hospital’s 125th Year Community Celebration [HIGHLIGHTS]
MDI Hospital had their Annual Meeting and 125th Year Community Celebration at the Bar Harbor Club on Wednesday September 8th. The Hospital employees 564 people, 108 of whom are nurses. There were 61,440 outpatient health center visits in the year. There were 6.333 visits to the Emergency Room. The Hospital...
Friends in Action Expanding Senior Lunches to Thursdays in September
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they are expanding and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon effective Thursday, September 15th!
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
Ellsworth JV Girls’ Soccer Team Beats Foxcroft Academy 10-0
The Ellsworth JV Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 10-0 on Friday afternoon, September 16th in Ellsworth. Because of numbers, they played 8 on 8 and on a slightly smaller field. Ellsworth's goal were score by. Whitney Jordan - 2 Emily King -2 Ryan Richards -2 Emily Hagarman - 1.
19 Cruise Ships to Call 44 Times on Bar Harbor in September 2022
Provided the weather holds, 19 cruise ships will call on Bar Harbor 44 times in September 2022. Leading the way is the Norwegian Pearl, who will call on Bar Harbor 5 times during the month, followed by the Norwegian Breakaway who will call on Bar Harbor 4 times during the month.
Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225
The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225. Brewer's Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low...
