ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Machias, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

Washington County Has Its First Distillery

H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
HARRINGTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
City
East Machias, ME
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Washington County, ME
Crime & Safety
WDEA AM 1370

September 11 – Happy Grandparent’s Day

Sunday September 11th is Grandparent's Day! If you are lucky enough to have one of your Grandparents alive be sure to visit them, give them a call or video chat with them!. Grandparents are the best! They can spoil their grandchild(ren), feed them all sorts of sugary things and then send them back to their parents!
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

A Open Letter to Those Thinking About Committing Suicide – Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Let's face it the last couple of years have been tough, tough, tough years. Actually they are probably a couple of the toughest in a long, long, long time. The pandemic caused quarantining, the sense of isolation, the hatred on social media have all combined to cause some people to consider that suicide is the only option. I'm here to tell you that is absolutely NOT TRUE!
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001

Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
BREWER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Maine State Police#East Machias Mother#Maine Drug Enforcement#The Sheriff S Office
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Lawmakers Hit Back Against Blows to Lobster Industry

Maine's top lawmakers and representatives met Friday with the media to convey their outrage a what they call an unconscionable blow to Maine's Lobster Industry. U.S. Sen. Angus King, Gov. Janet Mills and several members of Maine's lobstering community called for the immediate reversal of a designation they say will devastate the livelihood of thousands of Mainers up and down the coast.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10

Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart

Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
SURRY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEA AM 1370

Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8

There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225

The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225. Brewer's Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low...
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy