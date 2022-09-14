These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.

