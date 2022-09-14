ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Florida high school senior dies two days before 18th birthday

MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wmI3_0hvDbtOG00

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course.

Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the floorboard of the golf cart on the sixth hole.

In a Facebook post, Erickson’s parents said he may have had a heart attack or blood clot.

“I was absolutely just shocked,” Erickson’s English Teacher Stephanie Pippin said. “I texted my friend Rachel and said “please tell me it’s not true.”‘

His father, Holmes County Commissioner Clint Erickson has requested an autopsy.

“He was a great leader,” Holmes County High School Assistant Principal Mandi Boyd said. “He was our Beta club president and our state beta club president.”

“He always asked me every single day, are you having a good day? Are you having a good day today? And I appreciated that,” Boyd said.

Teachers say Erickson was a great student who loved to write.

“I just happened to pull up an assignment he had submitted last year online,” Pippin said. “And he had titled it ‘Please be proud of me.’ And I don’t think there is anybody on this campus that wouldn’t agree, he was the epitome of a Blue Devil.”

Students and teachers said they will always remember one thing about Erickson.

“He just had a bright smile,” Erickson’s friend Matthew Holbert said. “When you saw him smile you knew today was going to be a good day.”

Holbert lived across the street from Erickson. He said the two were childhood playmates. He remembered Erickson for always making sure to include everyone and make them feel comfortable.

“He loved everybody and everything,” Holbert said. “He has real passion for what he does. And he has a passion for caring for others. Making sure they feel welcome.”

Holmes County High School plans to release balloons honoring Erickson Wednesday at 2 p.m. There will also be a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at Dogwood Lakes Golf Course.

It would have been his 18th birthday.

Comments / 3

Related
douglasnow.com

CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'

In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
ANDALUSIA, AL
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
MARIANNA, FL
Neshoba Democrat

Kendall Leigh Clark to wed Tony Derrill Beckham Jr. Sept. 17

Pierce and Bridget Clark announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kendall Leigh Clark to Tony Derrill Beckham Jr (TJ). Kendall is the granddaughter of Ralph and Brenda Jenkins and Nancy and the late Jerry Clark. TJ is the son of Tony and Lola Beckham and the grandson of the late Herbert and Linda Faye Beckham and the late DL and Clara Barton.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holmes County, FL
Education
Holmes County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Bonifay, FL
City
Golf, FL
State
Florida State
County
Holmes County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Enjoy dinner under the stars at Niceville Senior Center event

NICEVILLE, Fla.— Enjoy dining under the stars at the Niceville Senior Center on November 4 at A Dinner in the Courtyard presented by the Niceville Senior Center Foundation. The dinner event, which benefits the Senior Center, is Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to dinner...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschool
WMBB

Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

Free food for 500 Panama City families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 12, 2022

Timothy Cook, 35, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Jeremy Mund, 33, Bonifay, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lamar Washington, 52, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery-domestic battery by strangulation, battery domestic, sexual battery-rape, harass victim by depriving them of the use of 911:...
SNEADS, FL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy