myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Don’t let the Grinch ruin Burbank Pride
As President of Elevate Burbank, I experienced how City Staff creates obstacles for community organizations who want to have events in Burbank. Unfortunately this whole problem is happening again. Towards the beginning of this year, Elevate Burbank Board members joined the Burbank Pride Committee to help plan and organize the...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates
Three candidates were featured at a recent “Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates” event at the Burbank home of Ron and Mirta Rothacher on Sept. 8. Having recently talked with a friend, host Ron countered his friend’s complaints with, “If you think city elections are a waste, come to my party and meet the candidates.” The friend did … and so did several dozen other Burbank residents.
myburbank.com
Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is One of Burbank’s Neighborhood Treasures
Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is a family owned and operated business attributing their successes to four generations of family involvement and many long-term employees. Together, they are committed to maintaining the highest standards, quality services and a welcoming atmosphere. The business is now run by Michael and Beth Shader,...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
outlooknewspapers.com
International School Buys Pickwick Parcel
First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The International School of Los Angeles, or LILA, announced on Wednesday the purchase of a 3.8-acre portion of the Pickwick property adjacent to the school’s campus. The parcel — which includes the ice rink currently home to...
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
myburbank.com
Virtual State Of the Schools Held by Burbank Arts and Educational Foundation
On Wednesday night via a Zoom meeting, the Burbank Arts and Educational Foundation presented the State of the Schools 2022. Numerous people spoke and answered questions, and they included Dr. Matt Hill, the Burbank Unified School District Superintendent, Charlene Tabet, the President of the Board of Education, Hilde Garcia, a Walt Disney Elementary School bilingual fourth-grade teacher, and Stephen James, who since 2003 has run the drama program at John Muir Middle School.
myburbank.com
Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant
On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
L.A. Weekly
Arrests Made In Break-In Of Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Home
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two arrests were made in connection to the home burglary of California Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Bass. The break-in occurred Friday, September 10, with Bass saying only her firearms were taken and no other valuables. In an interview with KTTV‘s Elex Michaelson, Bass...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale seeks to spruce up neighborhood
PALMDALE — A series of projects is set to revitalize Palmdale’s Civic Center neighborhood, including a complete revamp of Melville J. Courson Park, the city’s oldest. City leaders gathered, Wednesday, in Courson Park to celebrate the projects that they believe will create a much more walkable, enjoyable neighborhood for residents and visitors alike.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: The Times is full of horse crap and Sheila Kuehl is guilty
I am divorcing Steve Lopez, from the Times, because he is absolutely full of crap and their other reporter Alene Tchekmedyian is no better. I miss the old days of earnest and honest journalism because the Steve Lopez I fell in love with, the one who discovered musical genius Nathaniel Ayers has gone bat s*** crazy in attacking Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s department’s search of Sheila Keuhl, Patti Giggans, their offices and Metro.
easyreadernews.com
Leo Pustilnikov, AES plant owner: final proposal will be 18% more units
AES plant owner Leo Pustilnikov told the Easy Reader this week he has no interest in selling any of the 54 acres to the city for a park, and will increase his proposal to develop the site to 2,700 housing units, up from 2,320. The state allows a project to...
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Power Outages Plague Beverly Hills
City officials and residents are increasingly frustrated with continued power outages in Beverly Hills. On Sept. 9 at 11:26 p.m., the Trousdale Estates area experienced an outage, leaving 213 residents in the area without power for nearly 29 hours during a heatwave. To restore power, above-ground wiring was installed near Corey Avenue as a part of temporary repairs and on Sept. 11 at 4:10 a.m., electricity was restored. On Sept. 14, power was lost again at 3:05 p.m., in the process of reconnecting residents to the grid and was restored approximately three hours later. The second outage impacted at least 421 residents.
