ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Don’t let the Grinch ruin Burbank Pride

As President of Elevate Burbank, I experienced how City Staff creates obstacles for community organizations who want to have events in Burbank. Unfortunately this whole problem is happening again. Towards the beginning of this year, Elevate Burbank Board members joined the Burbank Pride Committee to help plan and organize the...
BURBANK, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates

Three candidates were featured at a recent “Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates” event at the Burbank home of Ron and Mirta Rothacher on Sept. 8. Having recently talked with a friend, host Ron countered his friend’s complaints with, “If you think city elections are a waste, come to my party and meet the candidates.” The friend did … and so did several dozen other Burbank residents.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is One of Burbank’s Neighborhood Treasures

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is a family owned and operated business attributing their successes to four generations of family involvement and many long-term employees. Together, they are committed to maintaining the highest standards, quality services and a welcoming atmosphere. The business is now run by Michael and Beth Shader,...
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Government
outlooknewspapers.com

International School Buys Pickwick Parcel

First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The International School of Los Angeles, or LILA, announced on Wednesday the purchase of a 3.8-acre portion of the Pickwick property adjacent to the school’s campus. The parcel — which includes the ice rink currently home to...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Virtual State Of the Schools Held by Burbank Arts and Educational Foundation

On Wednesday night via a Zoom meeting, the Burbank Arts and Educational Foundation presented the State of the Schools 2022. Numerous people spoke and answered questions, and they included Dr. Matt Hill, the Burbank Unified School District Superintendent, Charlene Tabet, the President of the Board of Education, Hilde Garcia, a Walt Disney Elementary School bilingual fourth-grade teacher, and Stephen James, who since 2003 has run the drama program at John Muir Middle School.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant

On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter City#City Council#Youth Leadership#Clerks#Youth Programs#Burbank High School#Arleta
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Arrests Made In Break-In Of Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Home

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two arrests were made in connection to the home burglary of California Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Bass. The break-in occurred Friday, September 10, with Bass saying only her firearms were taken and no other valuables. In an interview with KTTV‘s Elex Michaelson, Bass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale seeks to spruce up neighborhood

PALMDALE — A series of projects is set to revitalize Palmdale’s Civic Center neighborhood, including a complete revamp of Melville J. Courson Park, the city’s oldest. City leaders gathered, Wednesday, in Courson Park to celebrate the projects that they believe will create a much more walkable, enjoyable neighborhood for residents and visitors alike.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: The Times is full of horse crap and Sheila Kuehl is guilty

I am divorcing Steve Lopez, from the Times, because he is absolutely full of crap and their other reporter Alene Tchekmedyian is no better. I miss the old days of earnest and honest journalism because the Steve Lopez I fell in love with, the one who discovered musical genius Nathaniel Ayers has gone bat s*** crazy in attacking Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s department’s search of Sheila Keuhl, Patti Giggans, their offices and Metro.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calcoastnews.com

LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation

Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Power Outages Plague Beverly Hills

City officials and residents are increasingly frustrated with continued power outages in Beverly Hills. On Sept. 9 at 11:26 p.m., the Trousdale Estates area experienced an outage, leaving 213 residents in the area without power for nearly 29 hours during a heatwave. To restore power, above-ground wiring was installed near Corey Avenue as a part of temporary repairs and on Sept. 11 at 4:10 a.m., electricity was restored. On Sept. 14, power was lost again at 3:05 p.m., in the process of reconnecting residents to the grid and was restored approximately three hours later. The second outage impacted at least 421 residents.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy