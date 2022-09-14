Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Table for 20? Theatre of Dare Seeks Large Cast for ‘Dinner’
Open auditions Sept. 25 in Manteo, Sept. 26 in Kitty Hawk. “I’m excited, this is a perfect show for actors of all experience levels,” said director Leah Cribb. “There are a few large, meaty roles, a couple of smaller but significant roles, and some cameo roles that would be great for anyone looking to dip their toe in the acting pool.”
outerbanksvoice.com
18th Annual Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation’s 5K Race is coming back in 2022 with a “BLAST”
The Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation’s 5K Race will take place the Saturday, October 8 on Columbus Day weekend through the neighborhood of Kinnakeet Shores on the Soundside in Avon. This year will be back in person and with a Color Blast Run!! Be prepared to walk, run, stroll or ride your bike through color stations where you will be “blasted” with color powder. Race t-shirts or your choice of white clothing is suggested for the full “blast” effect!
kiss951.com
North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’
When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
outerbanksvoice.com
Community Foundation 40th Birthday Backyard Bash on Oct. 15
Celebrate Local Nonprofits, Community Philanthropy. The Outer Banks Community Foundation invites the public to its 40th Birthday Backyard Bash at the Outer Banks Brewing Station on Saturday, October 15 from 2 – 6 pm. The free event will feature live music, birthday cake, and a $4,000 grant to be awarded to one local charity by event-goers. This community grant kicks off a new partnership with Charitocracy OBX, our new, local, online giving circle, where donors pool their contributions, nominate, and vote for local nonprofits to receive grants each month.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
kiss951.com
One North Carolina Haunted House Titled Scariest In The U.S.
Believe it or not, we are almost halfway through September already, which means some folks are already thinking about how to get their spook on this Halloween. Well, there are plenty of places around the country that offer the Haunted House experience and now a new report reveals the best ones out there, and when they’ll be opening this year.
kiss951.com
10 of North Carolina’s Best Haunted Houses to Visit this Spooky Season
Spooky season is slowly approaching. So, that can only mean one thing. Time to plan your trip to a haunted house. Yes, scary, spooky, haunted, and all of the above! I am a fan of Halloween and an even bigger fan of haunted houses. Not really sure why, because I do scream and freak out but then end up laughing afterward. It’s something about being scared that is actually pretty funny to me. Weird, I know. Well, now that I am in North Carolina it’s time to find some new haunted places to try.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
outerbanksvoice.com
It’s time again for the 28th Kelly Hospitality Group Charity Golf Classic, benefiting the Outer Banks Community Foundation
To help speed registration this year we are offering online registration at https://kellyhospitalitygroup.com/charity-golf-tournament/ which after entering your information will take you to the OBCF website and you can pay directly to them online with a credit card. If you prefer to send a check, make funds payable to Outer Banks...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best North Carolina Mountain Towns You Must Visit
Are you looking for the best North Carolina mountain towns, but not sure where to start? If so, you have come to the right place! North Carolina is a wonderful state with great barbecue and beautiful waterfalls. But the thing that this southern state will be known for is its North Carolina mountain towns!
Mount Airy News
Walk planned to ‘save Main Street’
A group of local citizens is taking steps to express their dissatisfaction with a new master plan for downtown Mount Airy — literally — with an upcoming walk they hope will demonstrate a strong show of opposition. “It’s actually going to be a friendly walk,” said Gail Hiatt,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
outerbanksvoice.com
Marie Ann Osovet of Kill Devil Hills, September 12
Marie Ann Osovet, 70, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home in Colington. Born in Suffolk County, NY on November 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rose Lutz and John Smallberg. Marie worked and retired from Nassau Community College in the accounts payable department.
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
obxtoday.com
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announces 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has designated Saturday, September 24 as Youth Deer Hunting Day for 2022. Youth Deer Hunting Day was established in 2015 by the Wildlife Commission to increase interest in deer hunting among youth, seeking to increase their success at hunting and highlight the need to engage youth in hunting.
NBC12
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
cardinalnews.org
How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction
Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
scoopcharlotte.com
20 NC Wineries to Visit This Fall
Did you know that North Carolina is home to almost 200 wineries that are spread out across the state? Maybe we should pledge to visit each and every one in 2022, as all are accessible by car from the QC. Some of our favorites are less than a one hour drive away.
Amazon shutting Durham warehouse site, canceling or delaying 2 others in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is closing or delaying three warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a delivery station in Durham that employs some 400 people. Amazon began to wrap up the operations at a Durham...
