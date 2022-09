For a second straight week, big plays and mistakes cost Osceola a chance at a big win as they fell to undefeated Lakeland (3-0) on the road, 25-22. The Kowboys fell into a major hole early, as the Dreadnaughts turned a defensive stop and an interception into a quick 13-0 lead. Osceola took the opening kickoff and after an initial first down went for it on fourth and inches only to see Elijah Melendez tackled behind the line of scrimmage.

SEMINOLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO