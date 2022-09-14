Read full article on original website
Related
Main Street Uncorked 2022 to Benefit Lake Country CASA
Amy Glenn, new director of Lake Country CASA said, “We are humbled by the generosity of our community, and this will go to help us advocate for the the Children of Hopkins, Raines and Franklin Counties.”. The official list of Texas Wineries that will be at the Main Street...
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Gus Hudson
Funeral services for the Sulphur Springs resident will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Spence Chapel with Reverend Fred Lewis and Reverend Steve Price officiating. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chris Gibbons, Larry Blount, Frank Hudson, Hudson Northcutt, David Graves and Scott Keys serving as pallbearers and Doug Mercier, Dean Ketchum, the NETRC Club and all Jet Modelers serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
eparisextra.com
Texas Night Out set for Oct. 4 || Free food and fun
Texas Night Out is a way to increase neighborhood spirit, fire safety, improve police-community partnerships and help keep the city safe. Texas Night Out is set for Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Love Civic Center pavilion located at 2025 S. Collegiate Dr. Texas Night Out is a way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dinner Bell Menu for September 14th, 2022
Water Oak is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Their support is greatly appreciated. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. MENU. Barbequed...
Connie Lou Payne
A graveside service for Connie Lou Payne, age 73, of Como, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mills Cemetery in Garland, Texas with Pamela White officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Bennett, Cory Payne, Otis Payne, Brandon Tyner, George Ray, and Shane Stone. There will be no formal visitation.
Hopkins County Records – Sept. 17, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 29-31, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. BF Hicks and Nat Paul Gibbs, independent co-executors for the JP Stanley Jr. Estate, to Franklin County Historical Association. David Russell King, Duane Hadley King indpendently and as trustee,...
Information from the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Charle Fox, right, secretary at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps new student Destiny Dee Carver of Sulphur Springs prepare to begin her first semester of college. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 12-16, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 12 — Sloppy Joes, Black Beans...
Jury Panel For Monday, Sept. 19 Canceled
The jury panel called to report for duty in the 62nd Judicial District Court at 9 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Hopkins County Courthouse has been canceled, according to District Clerk Cheryl Fulcher. Those called for this jury service do not need to report for duty.
Linda Cowser Stinson
Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
ssnewstelegram.com
New doctor joins Christus Trinity Clinic
Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs. “Dr. Douthit is focused on patients’ overall health, helping them ensure their bones and joints are in excellent shape through high-level surgical care,” said Misty Kimbrough, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Director of Clinic Operations. “Dr. Douthit provides a wide range of expertise – treating injuries and diseases of the extremities, muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and joints – and he will be a tremendous asset to our team and this community.” Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Sept. 12, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 12, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Register Now for Free Mammogram. If you...
KLTV
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A family in the city limits of Big Sandy spotted a bobcat on their game camera after weeks of suspicion of its presence. They tell us they are less than a mile from a school and they have pets and livestock so seeing the bobcat so close is cause for concern.
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Police looking for information in trash dumping
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amtrak Working To Restore Service To Mineola & Longview, TX
I'm a regular commuter on Amtrak train service from Mineola. I was planning on taking a train this weekend to see my family in the Temple, TX area but due to the potential railroad strike across the country, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service this weekend. But thanks to what seems to be a tentative deal between train unions the trains might be back rolling soon.
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers
Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0