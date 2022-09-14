ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Gus Hudson

Funeral services for the Sulphur Springs resident will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Spence Chapel with Reverend Fred Lewis and Reverend Steve Price officiating. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chris Gibbons, Larry Blount, Frank Hudson, Hudson Northcutt, David Graves and Scott Keys serving as pallbearers and Doug Mercier, Dean Ketchum, the NETRC Club and all Jet Modelers serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Texas Night Out set for Oct. 4 || Free food and fun

Texas Night Out is a way to increase neighborhood spirit, fire safety, improve police-community partnerships and help keep the city safe. Texas Night Out is set for Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Love Civic Center pavilion located at 2025 S. Collegiate Dr. Texas Night Out is a way...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for September 14th, 2022

Water Oak is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Their support is greatly appreciated. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. MENU. Barbequed...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Connie Lou Payne

A graveside service for Connie Lou Payne, age 73, of Como, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mills Cemetery in Garland, Texas with Pamela White officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Bennett, Cory Payne, Otis Payne, Brandon Tyner, George Ray, and Shane Stone. There will be no formal visitation.
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Sept. 17, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 29-31, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. BF Hicks and Nat Paul Gibbs, independent co-executors for the JP Stanley Jr. Estate, to Franklin County Historical Association. David Russell King, Duane Hadley King indpendently and as trustee,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 12-16, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 12 — Sloppy Joes, Black Beans...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Jury Panel For Monday, Sept. 19 Canceled

The jury panel called to report for duty in the 62nd Judicial District Court at 9 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Hopkins County Courthouse has been canceled, according to District Clerk Cheryl Fulcher. Those called for this jury service do not need to report for duty.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Linda Cowser Stinson

Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
MOUNT VERNON, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

New doctor joins Christus Trinity Clinic

Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs. “Dr. Douthit is focused on patients’ overall health, helping them ensure their bones and joints are in excellent shape through high-level surgical care,” said Misty Kimbrough, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Director of Clinic Operations. “Dr. Douthit provides a wide range of expertise – treating injuries and diseases of the extremities, muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and joints – and he will be a tremendous asset to our team and this community.” Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for information in trash dumping

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Amtrak Working To Restore Service To Mineola & Longview, TX

I'm a regular commuter on Amtrak train service from Mineola. I was planning on taking a train this weekend to see my family in the Temple, TX area but due to the potential railroad strike across the country, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service this weekend. But thanks to what seems to be a tentative deal between train unions the trains might be back rolling soon.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup

More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers

Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
