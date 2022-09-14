Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Aces forgot which basket was theirs during the WNBA Finals tip-off — and still won by double digits
Despite the bizarre slip-up to start Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, Becky Hammon's team secured a big victory that puts them one win shy of the title.
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
Becky Hammon vs. Curt Miller: A Coaching Tree Rooted in the ’90s
As their mentor at Colorado State in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tom Collen is at the center of the WNBA Finals coaching battle.
UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
Gregg Popovich had great gesture for Becky Hammon, Aces at WNBA Finals
Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon may not be co-workers anymore, but they are still happy to show up for each other. The San Antonio Spurs head coach came through on Tuesday for his former assistant, who is now coaching the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon has led the Aces to a WNBA Finals berth in her first season, and the team now holds a 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun.
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Report: Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor while Sarver out
The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert Sarver serves a one-year suspension, ESPN reported Thursday. Garvin purchased interest in the Suns in June 2004 and spent the past 11 seasons as a vice chairman. The NBA dealt...
Q&A With Sheryl Swoopes: AT&T 5G Game View, Future Of WNBA, Dawn Staley's Impact
The legendary Sheryl Swoopes keeps finding new ways to elevate the WNBA. Swoopes, the first-ever player to be signed to the WNBA, had an incredible career on the hardwood. She won four WNBA championships, was a six-time All-Star and led the league in scoring twice. Now, Swoopes is spreading the...
Yay Sports! Kobe Bryant Leads Team USA’s ‘Redeem Team’ In Triumphant New Trailer
Kobe Bryant leads LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Team USA's 'Redeem Team' to Gold in triumphant new trailer
Jason Kidd Opens Up On Suns Having One Of The Best Point Guard Rotations Ever In 1997 And 1998: "You Had A Future MVP Sitting As The Third String Point Guard."
The Phoenix Suns have had a history of great point guards in their franchise. They currently have legendary veteran Chris Paul on the roster, and he managed to help the team make the NBA Finals during the 2021 playoffs. At one point, the Phoenix Suns had three-point guards that were...
Kevin McHale: 5 Signature Moments From His 13 Seasons With the Boston Celtics
Hall of Famer Kevin McHale won three championships as a member of the Boston Celtics The post Kevin McHale: 5 Signature Moments From His 13 Seasons With the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jay-Z and Puma Tap Brenna Stewart for First WNBA Player Signature Shoe in 12 Years
Puma just found a way to give the WNBA some much-deserved visibility: a signature shoe with one of the league’s top players. Today, Puma Hoops dropped Brenna Stewart’s Stewie 1 — the first signature shoe for a WNBA player in 12 years, and Puma’s first-ever signature shoe for the league. Channeling “Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature,” the shoe features a bold neon yellow and black colorway dubbed “Quiet Fire.” On the performance front, the Stewie 1 features multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support throughout the foot and Puma’s NITRO Foam technology for lightweight responsiveness. For ankle stability, there’s a molded heel counter...
Urquidy Declares for Team Mexico at WBC
Houston Astros pitcher José Urquidy declared his intentions to play for Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic in 2023.
Sports World Reacts to Nebraska Fans Chanting for Urban Meyer
The Cornhuskers crowd gave the former Buckeyes coach a warm welcome to Lincoln on Saturday.
Rutgers football 'Paints Philly Scarlet' ahead of road battle with Temple
Rutgers football fans traveled well down I-95, by ground and by air, as a plane towing the banner “Paint Philly Scarlet” passed over Lincoln Financial Field before Saturday’s game.
