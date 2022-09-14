ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
August, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Sports
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada taking seat Wednesday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Estrada will head to the bench after starting the last three games. Wilmer Flores will replace Estrada on second base and bat third. Flores has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury

Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
MLB
Alex Anthopoulos
Yardbarker

Braves activate 2B Ozzie Albies from 60-day IL

The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. The two-time All-Star landed on the 60-day IL on June 14 and had surgery the next day to repair his fractured left foot. Albies, 25 was injured...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Astros' Yordan Alvarez blasts three home runs against A's

On Friday night, slugger Yordan Alvarez put on a power display, helping the Houston Astros clinch a postseason berth in the process. With Astros' starter Justin Verlander cruising on the mound against the Oakland Athletics, Alvarez took the reigns at the plate for Houston. The 25-year-old blasted three home runs, helping the Astros defeat the A's 5-0.
HOUSTON, TX
#Braves#Giants#Baseball#Sports#Nl East

