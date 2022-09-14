Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Is Dansby Swanson a cornerstone of the Braves organization?
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about is Dansby Swanson’s return next year critical to the Braves long term success?
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols inches closer to 700 HR, smashing No. 698 against Reds
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is just two home runs away from baseball immortality. Pujols has thrilled fans as he pursues 700 career home runs, and on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, Pujols added another magical chapter to the journey. In the sixth inning, with the Cardinals...
Should the Atlanta Braves move Matt Olson down in the lineup?
Jon Chuckery explains why Matt Olson either needs to get going, or the Braves might have to consider moving him down in the lineup, and maybe even giving him a couple of days off.
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
Thairo Estrada taking seat Wednesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Estrada will head to the bench after starting the last three games. Wilmer Flores will replace Estrada on second base and bat third. Flores has...
Video: Peyton Manning calls timeout 62 times as Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett lets clock run
One would think Peyton Manning has some sort of investment in the Denver Broncos. He was interested in buying the team, after all. Oh, and there's that Super Bowl he won with the Broncos as well. That was a pretty big deal for both him and the franchise. Manning --...
Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury
Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
Braves activate 2B Ozzie Albies from 60-day IL
The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. The two-time All-Star landed on the 60-day IL on June 14 and had surgery the next day to repair his fractured left foot. Albies, 25 was injured...
Watch: Astros' Yordan Alvarez blasts three home runs against A's
On Friday night, slugger Yordan Alvarez put on a power display, helping the Houston Astros clinch a postseason berth in the process. With Astros' starter Justin Verlander cruising on the mound against the Oakland Athletics, Alvarez took the reigns at the plate for Houston. The 25-year-old blasted three home runs, helping the Astros defeat the A's 5-0.
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
Phillies, Dominguez let one get away in playoff atmosphere in Atlanta
ATLANTA – The Phillies haven’t been to the playoffs in a decade, but they got a taste of playoff atmosphere at Truist Park on Friday night and it didn’t sit so well on the ol’ stomach. Playing in front of a high-energy, sellout crowd of 42,578,...
Watch: Guardians OF Steven Kwan takes a foul ball off the top of his head
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan really used his head Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, pun intended. During the top of the sixth inning, Twins second baseman Nick Gordon hit a foul ball that sliced harmlessly into the left-field stands. Or so it seemed. In a nearly impossible turn of...
