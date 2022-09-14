Read full article on original website
Crowdfunding campaign supports relocating Branch County children's museum
COLDWATER, Mich. — The Children's Museum of Branch County could be relocated to a historic downtown Coldwater location, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign can reach $50,000 by Oct. 28, it would win matching grant funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, according to state officials.
WNEM
MDOT: Coldwater overpass not damaged after hit Thursday in Genesee County, plans to rebuild
GENESEE, Co., (WNEM) A frequently hit Genesee County overpass on I-75 will be rebuilt with an additional two feet of clearance. Crews are monitoring and assessing the damage after it was hit by a garbage truck traveling on I-75 Thursday morning. One side of the highway was closed while crews...
Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
wtvbam.com
BCCF hosting annual Community Celebration Thursday at The Ponds
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Community Foundation will be hosting its annual Community Celebration on Thursday, September 22nd at The Ponds of Coldwater. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and everybody in the community is invited to attend. The Community Foundation hosts...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
threeriversnews.com
Centreville school board members defend principal after duties questioned by fellow member
CENTREVILLE — Members of Centreville Public Schools’ Board of Education expressed confidence in their junior/senior high school principal’s fulfillment of duties following a concern raised by one of their fellow board members at their meeting Monday. Board Trustee Pam Riley expressed her opinion and concern that Junior/Senior...
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
Detroit News
Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong
Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
Kalamazoo pavilion slated for demolition due to trash dumping
City officials say the tear-down is necessary due to "extensive, on-going vandalism to the pavilion and continued illegal trashing dumping on and around the site."
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
Contractor caused gas leak before fire in Kalamazoo, Consumers Energy says
KALAMAZOO, MI – A contractor doing work for Consumers Energy damaged an underground natural gas pipeline before a fire started last week. A fire started around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets. It was extinguished around 8:10 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said previously.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek’s annual hydrant flushing program happening now
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek City Water crews have started the annual fire hydrant flushing program during overnight hours. Crews started Sunday night, September 11. They expect to finish this year’s flushing within about two weeks, before the end of September. Crews are flushing hydrants...
Jackson residents can tidy up their properties during city’s fall clean-up day
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is hosting an event to help residents tidy up their properties this fall. The City Clean-up Day is 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Department of Public Works Operations Center, 521 Water St. The event is free and open to all city residents.
Man sentenced for defrauding VA for $250K in benefits
A Lawton man has been sentenced for lying to the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive over $250,000 in benefits.
abc57.com
Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
wtvbam.com
MSP still investigating July discovery of machete on Behnke Road in Coldwater Township
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police continue to investigate the discovery of a machete on Behnke Road near Garfield Road in Coldwater Township. Troopers from the Michigan State Police post in Marshall say the machete was found in early July. It is described as having a...
Students sent home early after fire in Southwest Michigan school bathroom
MENDON, MI – Students were sent home early Wednesday after a bathroom fire at Mendon Middle and High School. A fire was started in a boys’ bathroom around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Superintendent Leasa Griffith said. The students had to evacuate because of the smoke, she said.
No, Portage West Middle is Not Charging Kids for Screen Time
Parents in Portage were given a bit of a shock when a seemingly legitimate letter detailing funding issues for the school was sent home with students. The letter, from Portage West Middle School, basically said that due to funding issues, children will now be charged $0.25 per hour of screen time during class with, "absolutely no exceptions." It goes on to say that students who did not pay the fee would not be able to participate in classroom activities and would therefore receive a zero. Read more below:
