ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Crowdfunding campaign supports relocating Branch County children's museum

COLDWATER, Mich. — The Children's Museum of Branch County could be relocated to a historic downtown Coldwater location, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign can reach $50,000 by Oct. 28, it would win matching grant funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, according to state officials.
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Health
Coldwater, MI
Government
Branch County, MI
Government
wtvbam.com

BCCF hosting annual Community Celebration Thursday at The Ponds

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Community Foundation will be hosting its annual Community Celebration on Thursday, September 22nd at The Ponds of Coldwater. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and everybody in the community is invited to attend. The Community Foundation hosts...
COLDWATER, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Census#Medical Marijuana#Community Health Agency#Branch
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong

Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wkzo.com

Battle Creek’s annual hydrant flushing program happening now

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek City Water crews have started the annual fire hydrant flushing program during overnight hours. Crews started Sunday night, September 11. They expect to finish this year’s flushing within about two weeks, before the end of September. Crews are flushing hydrants...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
103.3 WKFR

No, Portage West Middle is Not Charging Kids for Screen Time

Parents in Portage were given a bit of a shock when a seemingly legitimate letter detailing funding issues for the school was sent home with students. The letter, from Portage West Middle School, basically said that due to funding issues, children will now be charged $0.25 per hour of screen time during class with, "absolutely no exceptions." It goes on to say that students who did not pay the fee would not be able to participate in classroom activities and would therefore receive a zero. Read more below:
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy