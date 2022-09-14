‘We will arrest you and we will take your car’: Jacksonville police continue street racing crackdown

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they made more arrests in street racing that happened over the weekend.

JSO Assistant Chief Jamie Eason said the agency arrested six suspects, wrote 30 citations, towed six vehicles that were involved and has one felony warrant pending. This has been part of an ongoing effort to crack down on illegal driving.

This is the second news conference JSO has held showcasing their efforts to curb the problem. Eason wanted to get this message across that those who continue to participate in illegal street racing activity.

“If you continue to do this, we will arrest you and we will take your car,” Eason said.

She said even though there are people who participate in illegal racing, there are still a lot of car groups in Jacksonville that do the right thing.

“There are a lot of good car groups that like to get together and just talk about cars. They don’t like people who do this because it gives them a bad name,” Eason said.

Eason said since JSO has started cracking down on street racing, they’ve seen numbers go down when it comes to people being involved in this illegal activity.

