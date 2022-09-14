ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Sisanie Shares an Update on Her Husband's Band: Did They Pick a Name?

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago

Sisanie's husband's band is in full force! Sisanie shared on-air her husband Michael and his bandmates are contemplating their band name.

"There are some favorites," Sis shared. "There are a few contenders that I actually like which I think will be good."

That said, band practice is already interfering with their day-to-day schedule. Sis added that they're going to rehearse for five hours which means he's going to miss the kids' T-ball practice!

Watch back the on-air moment above to join the convo.

