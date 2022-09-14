Read full article on original website
WANTED: Search for Camden Co. carjacker underway
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A manhunt for Stephen Gene Wachholtz, 43, of Sunrise Beach is underway after he allegedly carjacked someone in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday, Sept. 16.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH SEVERAL FELONIES AFTER DRUG INVESTIGATION
A 26-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with felonies after a drug investigation on September 15. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Crime Resolution Unit and the Special Response Team responded to a residence to serve a search warrant related to an on-going drug investigation. Upon arrival at the home, officers made contact with Elijah Nash, who was taken into custody without incident.
Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman
Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon in northeast Columbia. The post Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Columbia man accused of a shooting last month turns himself in
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Columbia man accused of shooting a driver inside their vehicle last month has turned himself in. Prosecutors have charged 50-year-old Jeffrey D. Tubbs with first degree assault, three counts armed criminal action, and two counts unlawful use of a weapon. This follows an incident in which Tubbs allegedly forcefully stopped a vehicle and shot the driver several times, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
KOMU
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
KOMU
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
WOLF
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Osage Beach man arrested for assault, kidnapping
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — An Osage Beach man was arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault, and harassment. Mark Eugene Dickey, 63, of Osage Beach was arrested after Osage Beach Police Department officers responded to a 3:18 a.m. Thursday report about suspicious activity. According to a probable cause statement, the person who called the police said […]
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City businessman charged in bank fraud scheme stole 100-plus social security numbers, prosecutors say
A Jefferson City businessman indicted by a federal grand jury for a $27-million bank fraud scheme is described by federal prosecutors as a “convicted fraudster.”. Prosecutors use that term in a court motion requesting that 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz be detained without bail until the trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Keilholz also allegedly stole the social security numbers of 104 people to aid in his scheme to defraud. 939 the Eagle News has reviewed court documents and the prosecutor’s bond motion, and it’s unclear if any of the 104 people are from mid-Missouri. Those details likely won’t come out until a trial. He’s also charged with four counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Mid-Missouri man charged in $27.1 million bank fraud scheme
A mid-Missouri man faces criminal charges in a 52-count indictment over a $27.1 million bank fraud scheme.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home
An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County
The Boone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the Hallsville man who died early Monday when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. The post Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man wanted for domestic violence arrested for drug possession in Osage Beach
Camden County deputies who were conducting a search warrant on a wanted man ended up finding methamphetamine and making an additional arrest Monday.
