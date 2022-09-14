ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Watch: Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside California doughnut shop

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a California doughnut shop late last month.

The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast the Glendale shop, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqUCw_0hvDZ9jp00
A still from surveillance video provided by Glendale police shows a man allegedly sexually assault a boy on Aug. 31, 2022.

While the family was paying for their breakfast at the counter, the suspect, identified as Farid Lalezarzadeh, walked behind the victim and allegedly “pinched him on the buttocks,” police said in a news release.

Video released by police on Tuesday shows the man then get hand sanitizer at the counter.

A witness saw what occurred and stepped in to protect the boy. The witness and his friend then confronted the suspect, who left the area.

Police were notified and were able to identify Lalezarzadeh, who was ultimately arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Police have not found the witnesses who intervened.

“Their witness statements are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect,” police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crime or similar crimes related to Lalezarzadeh is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Police raid home in Simi Valley, recover 3D printed machine guns, meth

A Simi Valley man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and distributing machine guns and gun parts made with 3D printers inside his home. On Sept. 9, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Andrew Duran, 35, in the 1500 Block of Rory Lane. Inside, detectives located “multiple 3D printed firearms, firearm components […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Crime Stoppers#Police#Glendale#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the overdose death of a girl a day earlier at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, police Chief Michel Moore said. A 15-year-old boy who lives with his grandmother was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, Moore said. Investigators believe he sold pills touted as Percocet to two 15-year-old friends around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday who later crushed and snorted the narcotics in the restroom at their school. The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the student who died as Melanie Ramos, 15. Her unidentified friend who also overdosed remained hospitalized and was expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail

A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death

A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
CBS LA

Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant

With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy