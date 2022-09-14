Read full article on original website
An Extraordinary Modified Tudor Style Custom Home with Sophisticated Fixtures and Finishes Throughout in Frisco for Sale at $3.999 Million
The Home in Frisco, an extraordinary modified Tudor style custom estate offers multiple spaces for entertaining and luxury amenities including onsite splash pad, pool and spa, two story terrace with balcony, theater room, game room, wine cellar and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6267 Sweeney Trl, Frisco, Texas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrea Childress (Phone: 817-482-3894) at Monument Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
Frisco business hits: Texas Health Frisco award, Kroger grand 'reopening' and more updates
Texas Health Hospital Frisco’s Environmental Services is a recipient of the Department of the Year award from the Association for Health Care Environment (AHE). The national honor recognizes high-level work maintaining a hospital’s safety and cleanliness and its continued commitment to customer satisfaction. Texas Health Frisco’s award is...
H-E-B Sets Open Date for its New Store in Frisco
Frisco (Denton County) — The wait is almost over for North Texans in the Frisco area. H-E-B will officially open the doors to its store in Frisco at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders...
The Leader business updates: neighborhood program, animal adoption special, Fleet Services recognition
The City of Lewisville will be accepting applications for its Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) through Wednesday, Oct. 19. NEP is a matching grant up to $12,500 to neighborhood groups wanting to beautify their neighborhood. The grant can be used for a variety of reasons, including building entryway features, purchasing street sign toppers or improving a neighborhood park. Applications will be reviewed and awarded in November.
Mesquite ISD plans its upcoming events as it grows its Read Play Talk program
Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year. Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
McKinney business hits: Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch announces memberships for sale and more updates
As Life Time gets set to bring its 12th destination to DFW metro later this fall in McKinney, the company will soon operate 29 Life Time locations in the state. Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch now has Founders’ Memberships available for the club that will be located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course.
McKinney ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market
A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
Plano has many plans for its upcoming 150th birthday
Next year, Plano turns 150 years old, and the city has big plans to celebrate. At a Monday City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, Communications and Community Outreach director, told the City Council that the big focus of the city’s celebration, slated for June 3, will be heritage and the story of Plano and its diverse community. The city will display a special 150th anniversary logo on celebratory banners and on its special website, slated to launch in January. Special remarks will be made at the State of the City in February, as well as during Heritage Preservation Month in May.
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
Seeking employment? Mark your calendars to attend the Metrocrest Community Job Fair Sept.19
Looking for a job? The Carrollton Public Library will host the Metrocrest Community Job Fair on Monday, September 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library, located at 1700 Keller Springs Road. Preregistration is requested for this free event, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the...
Up close: Frisco Chamber hosts discussion with City Manager Wes Pierson
Roughly two months ago, Frisco made a pivotal change. After the city’s first ever city manager, George Purefoy, retired following 34 years of service to the city, Wes Pierson became Frisco’s second ever City Manager, taking a position at the helm of a city whose story is continuing to unfold in a grand way.
Lakeside Journal news roundup: community networking, 5k, American Heroes lineup announced
The Colony announced the headliners for its American Heroes festival in November. The Spin Doctors will be performing on Friday, Nov. 11 and Rodney Atkins will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival is meant to act as a salute to veterans and first responders and will be at The Colony Five Star Complex. For more information, keep an eye on The Colony’s Parks & Recreation Department page (@TCPARD).
World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
On nearly 2 acres of land in McKinney, you’ll get a main house and apartments for $2 million
A McKinney home with no HOA and no city taxes is on the market for $2 million. Sitting on 1.78 acres of land is a main house and apartments. Here's just some of what you can expect to get:. • Private backyard with a pool, water features and a spa.
Plan Commission Approves 60-Foot-Tall Apartment Development on Shoreline City Church’s Garland Road Campus
The Dallas Plan Commission voted unanimously on Thursday in favor of rezoning the Shoreline City Church property on Garland Road, making way for a four-story apartment complex adjacent to the Lochwood neighborhood. The project will go before the Dallas City Council in late October. Plans presented by Ojala Holdings have...
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
