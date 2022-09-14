ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HVCC releases ‘Library Lecture Series’ schedule

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) released the schedule for their “Fall 2022 Voices: A Library Lecture Series” Wednesday, which will feature five discussions held by guest lecturers on a variety of topics. The lectures will be held in the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium on the Troy Campus and will be free to the public.

The discussion topics will range from developing workplace inclusion to groundbreaking discoveries found throughout the universe.

Schedule:

  • Fostering Workplace Belonging – Thursday, Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
  • Working on Wellness – Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
  • Dogs, Horses and the Indian: A History of Blood Quantum- Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
  • Makerspaces: You can make ANYTHING? – Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
  • What is the Universe? – Monday, Nov. 7 from 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
A full schedule of HVCC’s Fall 2022 cultural events can be found on its website . For more information, event goers and those interested can also call (518) 629-8071 .

