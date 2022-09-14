Read full article on original website
Related
Semtech Releases 250μm Channel Pitch FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1816, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 TIAs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005066/en/ The GN1816 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 TIA offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links and very high-density single mode fiber applications (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases FiberEdge® Linear Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Driver for 400G and 800G Data Centers
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- -- ECOC 2022--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1848, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 chipsets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005067/en/ The GN1848 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 VCSEL driver offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links (Graphic: Business Wire)
‘Each guest experience will be different’: VR and the future of theme parks
In the fight for theme park visitors the battle lines have been drawn – monster trucks, virtual reality zombie warfare and “smellscaping”, just thankfully not all at the same time. And while there was a sombre atmosphere around parts of London as tens of thousands lined up...
Comments / 0