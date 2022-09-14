ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Gidge the Pet Commissioner

Katie Connelly walks with Gidge, the new pet commissioner. Missoula's new canine commissioner ready to sniff out solutions. The competition between approximately 60 submissions came down to the wire between Gidge and his closest challenger, a frog named Jeremiah.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot

OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
OVANDO, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Book Festival kicks off in person

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick-off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of events...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy