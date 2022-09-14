Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bear reported on University of Montana campus near University Center, tennis courts
MISSOULA, Mont. - There was a report of a bear on the University of Montana campus in the area of the University Center and the tennis courts Friday around 2 a.m. UM said in it emergency alert notification system officers responded to the area. People should remain bear aware.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gidge the Pet Commissioner
Katie Connelly walks with Gidge, the new pet commissioner. Missoula's new canine commissioner ready to sniff out solutions. The competition between approximately 60 submissions came down to the wire between Gidge and his closest challenger, a frog named Jeremiah.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Book Festival kicks off in person
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick-off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of events...
