Locked On Colts: Time to Panic with Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the Colts' important injuries, who's actually playable in fantasy this week, and give their final predictions.
If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have another set of demons to exorcise in Week 2 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. It’s nothing new to know the Colts haven’t had success when traveling to Duval County. Even though they’ve opened the week as slight favorites over the Jaguars, they haven’t won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season.
Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Alec Pierce Enters Concussion Protocol
The Colts have some new players that popped up on the injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars.
Frank Reich's play-calling is not the Indianapolis Colts' problem | Opinion
Many Colts fans are fed up with fifth-year coach Frank Reich, but I think he's actually quite good. Just needs a better roster, and tougher demeanor.
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
Week 2 QB Index: Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land?
Where is Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranked on the latest QB Index from NFL.com?
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 2
Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 2's action against the Jaguars.
5 Colts' Players That Need More Playing Time in Week 2
As the Colts gear up for their week two match-up with the Jaguars, here are five players that need to see more snaps in this game.
Michael Pittman (quad) questionable for Colts in Week 2
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) is questionable to play in Week Two's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman's availability is currently in the air after Indianapolis' lead receiver was unable to practice on Thursday with a quad ailment. With Alec Pierce (concussion) already ruled out, Parris Campbell could be the lead wideout in Week 2 against a Jaguars' pass unit ranked 28th per numberFire's power rankings.
Arkansas Fans May Watch Beginning of the End Today for Two Fellow SEC West Coaches
Bryan Harsin could find life line today, while Jimbo Fisher may potentially find himself headed toward 2-6 abyss
Former All-Pro Blasts Patriots Coach: ‘It’s Over for Belichick’
Is the era of playoff football in New England coming to an end?
NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Where Do Jaguars Land?
Where do the Jaguars land in our power rankings entering Week 2?
Colts Nix Practice Friday Following Physical Week
The Colts are using Friday as a walkthrough rather than a full practice following an unusually physical week of preparation.
Karmello English, Kentucky Wide Receiver Target, Decommits From Auburn
Karmello English, a four-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama, announced his decommitment from Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. English is the No. 25 wide receiver in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He made an official visit to Lexington on June 10, but ultimately chose the ...
Coach Speak: Brownsburg (Ind.) Steve Lynch breaks down recent Purdue commit Kanon Catchings
Four-star small forward Kanon Catchings out of Brownsburg (Ind.) became the second commit for Purdue in the 2024 class when he announced his commitment while on his official visit on Sept. 2. Following his commitment, Boiler Sports Report caught up with Brownsburg head coach Steven Lynch to talk Catchings. Here...
Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: 2 Starters Out, 3 Questionable
The Colts' Shaquille Leonard and Alec Pierce have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars while Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II are all questionable.
T.Y. Hilton Era Appears Over in Indianapolis
The T.Y. Hilton banner hanging outside Lucas Oil Stadium now says, "Thank you for the memories!" across it, indicating the free agent wide receiver's time with the Colts has come to an end.
2023 Power Forward Arrinten Page Lists Top Four Schools
Arrinten Page, a four-star power forward in the class of 2023, announced on Wednesday that he will decide between Indiana, Cincinnati, USC and Miami (FL).
