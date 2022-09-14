ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022

Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Trevor Lawrence
numberfire.com

Michael Pittman (quad) questionable for Colts in Week 2

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) is questionable to play in Week Two's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman's availability is currently in the air after Indianapolis' lead receiver was unable to practice on Thursday with a quad ailment. With Alec Pierce (concussion) already ruled out, Parris Campbell could be the lead wideout in Week 2 against a Jaguars' pass unit ranked 28th per numberFire's power rankings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
