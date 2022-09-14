Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Newsom Signs Substitute Teacher Legislation Authored By Borgeas
Sacramento, CA — A piece of legislation authored by Mother Lode Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas will make it easier for school districts in a pinch to hire substitute teachers. Senate Bill 1397 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Many districts across the state are having trouble finding substitute teachers....
mymotherlode.com
Smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to...
mymotherlode.com
Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings’ nephew
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. A jury found Rashad Dooley guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit first-degree...
Comments / 0