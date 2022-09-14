ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chimneyrock teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday.

MSCS said earlier in the day that the teacher had been placed on investigative leave. They revised that statement later Wednesday to say that the teacher no longer worked at the school.

A screenshot of the Facebook post shows a packet of what appears to be gummies infused with CBD or THC. The post begins with “Best gummies ever” and says the teacher “fell off the wagon when two nonverbal autistic students were put in my class.” It also says the gummies keep the teacher “away from alcohol.”

Memphis-Shelby County Schools confirmed they are investigating the post. They did not identify the teacher.

The school’s principal sent the following message to concerned parents who reached out:

Thank you for reaching out. The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.

We are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days.

Otelia
2d ago

This teacher needs these gummies if he/she has to work with 2 nonverbal Austin children. I’m sure everyday is mentally and emotionally challenging. Eating the gummies is a non addictive stress reliever. MSCS does not support their teachers, and don’t care about the stress they are under. For the teacher- stay off of social media, and get a lawyer.

