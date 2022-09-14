Suspect dead following deputy involved shooting in Rock Hill

The suspect in the Tuesday afternoon vehicle theft and deputy-involved shooting incident in Rock Hill has died. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announced the death at a press conference Wednesday morning that was live streamed on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Tolson says, the still-unidentified suspect was parked in a stolen SUV when deputies were informed of the vehicle theft around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was quickly located, and a pursuit occurred, which ended at the Chicken King parking lot on Cherry Road and Main Street.

The driver reportedly rammed a patrol car and was then shot at by a deputy while pulling into the nearby CVS parking lot. One of the shots hit the suspect, who was then taken to the hospital, where they later died.