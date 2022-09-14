ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Suspect dead following deputy involved shooting in Rock Hill

By Matthew Causey, Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxQO7_0hvDY63R00

The suspect in the Tuesday afternoon vehicle theft and deputy-involved shooting incident in Rock Hill has died. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announced the death at a press conference Wednesday morning that was live streamed on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Tolson says, the still-unidentified suspect was parked in a stolen SUV when deputies were informed of the vehicle theft around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was quickly located, and a pursuit occurred, which ended at the Chicken King parking lot on Cherry Road and Main Street.

The driver reportedly rammed a patrol car and was then shot at by a deputy while pulling into the nearby CVS parking lot. One of the shots hit the suspect, who was then taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Dash camera of law enforcement chase, shooting in South Carolina

York County Senior Deputy Korey Wedow fired three shots at Tyshawn Malik Benjamin, according to dashboard camera video released by the sheriff’s office. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said he thinks the shooting was justified because the driver used his vehicle as a weapon.
YORK COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Chicken King
mytjnow.com

Charges upheld on suspect found with drugs in Dalton parking lot

A suspect was arrested after marijuana was found inside his vehicle during a routine property check of the Dalton Hall parking lot located on Winthrop University campus on Sept. 8. According to the Reporting Officer (R/O), while conducting a property check of the parking lot, there was a noticeable smell...
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart

DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his...
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

York County Deputies Involved In Shooting

Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle outside of Fort Mill leading to one of the deputy’s shooting the suspect of the stolen vehicle. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the stolen vehicle suspect had a chance to surrender two different times but instead rammed a deputy’s vehicle a second time.
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy