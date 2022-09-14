Container with a note calling out Mark Zuckerberg detonates at Northeastern University

A suspicious package opened by a Northeastern University staff member detonated on Tuesday, injuring the worker on the Boston campus, according to officials.

Shannon Nargi, a spokesperson for the college, told CNN the package was delivered to Holmes Hall, where the university has its virtual reality center.

“The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated,” Nargi said.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, Felipe Colon, the Boston Police superintendent, said that the 45-year-old staff member had suffered injuries to his hand.

Colon also shared that it isn’t known how the package arrived, but an investigation is ongoing, the New York Times reported.

CNN reported that several federal law enforcement sources said the package contained a note. The letter allegedly criticized Mark Zukerberg and called out the relationship between virtual reality developers and colleges.

The note was in a hard plastic container with a latched lid. When the victim unlatched the cover, it detonated, sources told CNN. The staff member reportedly works in the virtual reality center.

Colon shared that police were called to the scene after the explosion at around 7:18 p.m., with a university police officer responding in minutes.

The Boston Police’s bomb squad also responded to the call, garnering praise from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who expressed her gratitude for law enforcement executing their work flawlessly, the Boston Globe reported.

“We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and well-being of all our young people here,” Wu said during the news conference.

The investigation is now underway with the FBI Boston Division, as the agency has offered the complete resources of its Joint Terrorism Task Force. Boston Police are also working with the FBI’s evidence response team and special agent bomb technicians.