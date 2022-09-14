ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Container with a note calling out Mark Zuckerberg detonates at Northeastern University

By Joe Hiti
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wawc6_0hvDXy9r00

A suspicious package opened by a Northeastern University staff member detonated on Tuesday, injuring the worker on the Boston campus, according to officials.

Shannon Nargi, a spokesperson for the college, told CNN the package was delivered to Holmes Hall, where the university has its virtual reality center.

“The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated,” Nargi said.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, Felipe Colon, the Boston Police superintendent, said that the 45-year-old staff member had suffered injuries to his hand.

Colon also shared that it isn’t known how the package arrived, but an investigation is ongoing, the New York Times reported.

CNN reported that several federal law enforcement sources said the package contained a note. The letter allegedly criticized Mark Zukerberg and called out the relationship between virtual reality developers and colleges.

The note was in a hard plastic container with a latched lid. When the victim unlatched the cover, it detonated, sources told CNN. The staff member reportedly works in the virtual reality center.

Colon shared that police were called to the scene after the explosion at around 7:18 p.m., with a university police officer responding in minutes.

The Boston Police’s bomb squad also responded to the call, garnering praise from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who expressed her gratitude for law enforcement executing their work flawlessly, the Boston Globe reported.

“We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and well-being of all our young people here,” Wu said during the news conference.

The investigation is now underway with the FBI Boston Division, as the agency has offered the complete resources of its Joint Terrorism Task Force. Boston Police are also working with the FBI’s evidence response team and special agent bomb technicians.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Michelle Wu
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#Fbi#Boston Police#Cnn#The New York Times#The Boston Police#The Boston Globe
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
TheDailyBeast

Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy