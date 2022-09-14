ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hancock's final budget includes $254M in homelessness initiatives

By By ALEX EDWARDS and LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdggN_0hvDXnh600
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock delivers the 2022 State of the City Address on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Montbello Recreation Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

In his final budget proposal as Denver's mayor, Michael Hancock seeks to spend $3.75 billion next year and deploy "historic" resources to tackling the city's homeless challenge.

Hancock's other priorities include recruiting nearly 200 more police officers, expanding behavioral health services and invigorating downtown.

The mayor also wants to purchase commercial properties and rent them to small businesses struggling to maintain their shops.

Hancock unveiled his budget amid uncertain times for his city, which is emerging from the global COVID-19 pandemic and is facing difficult challenges, notably a sharp rise in crime and lack of access to affordable housing. Hancock struck a triumphant note in announcing his budget plan — "we didn’t just come back — we came roaring back," he insisted — but the mayor also acknowledged the economic and social realities the city faces.

"We face similar economic uncertainties today in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and with record inflation sending the cost of everyday goods soaring for our residents and businesses. We’re rebuilding yet again, with a renewed sense of purpose about who we want to be as a city," he said in his budget memo.

Hancock also noted that, when he became the mayor a decade ago, Denver — and the world — found itself under the throes of the Great Recession, and now, on his final year as mayor, he finds himself yet again in similar circumstances.

Sitting atop Hancock's list of priorities is Denver's homeless challenge. To tackle it, he proposes to spend $254 million, funding that will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Homelessness Resolution Fund, and Affordable Housing Fund.

Of that amount, the mayor wants to allocate $20 million for "housing justice." Specifically, the money will serve as down payment assistance to "address the homeownership gap between white families and those of color, and help more families impacted by harmful historic practices like redlining to purchase a home."

He also wants to allocate resources to decommissioning encampments:

  • $10 million to increase family shelter capacity
  • $23.25 million to acquire hotel properties to house homeless people
  • $20 million to acquire additional hotels to convert to supportive housing
  • $7.8 million for the Safe Outdoor Sites
  • $600,000 for expanded safe parking

Hancock said his public safety goal is to "have the best trained, best resourced and most effective police department in the country."

To achieve that, the mayor proposes to spend $8.4 million to recruit 188 new police officers. That would bring the police's force to 1,639. Hancock also wants to allocate $500,000 for the city's partnership with the U.S. attorney’s office to prosecute defendants caught with illegal guns under harsher federal laws.

The mayor also is requesting:

  • $1.5 million for law enforcement training
  • $1.6 million to reduce recidivism among men leaving prison
  • $700,000 to support individuals who identify as women as they exit the justice system
  • $1.7 million to support nonprofit partners that provide youth violence prevention work
  • $1.5 million for lighting, fencing, windows, and security camera projects

Hancock also wants to spend for the "vibrancy of downtown Denver," saying the center plays a unique role in the city’s economic and cultural health. His budget includes $75,000 of ARPA funds to investigate the feasibility of converting 10-15 high-rise office buildings into housing.

The mayor's other priorities include:

  • $10 million for a "legacy business program," under which the city will buy commercial property and rent them to businesses at risk of getting displaced.
  • $214 million for transportation and mobility, parks and recreation, and city facilities.
  • $48 million on "climate action," including support for the city's e-bike rebate program, community solar for schools and low-income families, and aid to residents as the city transitions toward renewable energy.

"My 2023 budget is financially responsible and considers ongoing uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, inflation and supply chain challenges," Hancock said. "My budget invests strategically in an equitable recovery rooted in justice that protects our reserves while also investing in our city in ways that will impact our community for generations."

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
KXRM

Colorado offering free tax assistance with volunteer tax clinics

COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes. Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents […]
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Heidi Ganahl’s transportation plan would refocus spending on driving and undo some Jared Polis-supported legislation

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl unveiled her plan for Colorado’s transportation system on Thursday, calling for billions of dollars of new spending on highway expansions and pavement projects across the state. She said the plan would make personal vehicular travel a higher priority for the state Department of Transportation...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
The Denver Gazette

Advocates seek $32 million in property tax hike in Denver, argue libraries help solve America's ills

If you ask Sonja Ulibarri, libraries are the antidote to the ills that plague America. Ulibarri, a library commissioner and the CEO of the Denver chapter of Girls Inc., spoke in support of Question 2I during the campaign kickoff in Highland Park. The measure seeks to increase funding for Denver Public Libraries by hiking property taxes to the tune of $32 million. Supporters are seeking to persuade Denver voters to...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Tenants Help Disrupt Corporate Landlord Conference in D.C.

Christina Morales struggled for three years to find affordable housing in metro Denver. In 2019, her husband died after he suffered a brain aneurysm, and she moved in with her son in Northglenn. They split the $2,300 monthly rent, but after she contracted COVID, she couldn’t work, and they were evicted despite the moratorium in place at the time.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Act#Public Housing
denverite.com

Denver Police mismanaged taxpayer money meant for mental health support

The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety mismanaged taxpayer dollars they received for a program pairing mental health responders with police officers, according to a report from the Denver Auditor’s Office released Thursday. The report found that the Police Department used grant dollars in prohibited ways,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS Denver

Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon

On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy