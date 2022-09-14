ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theregistrysocal.com

GPI Companies Completes 46-Unit Boutique Residential Development in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES – GPI Companies, a locally-based, full-service real estate investment, development, and operating firm, announced today that it has commenced leasing at Nine Thousand One, West Hollywood’s newest luxury mixed-used development. Located at 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard and envisioned as a refuge in a bustling city, Nine Thousand One is a five-story boutique building with 46 for-lease residences and 10,000 square feet of prime retail and restaurant space — all centrally located at the intersection of L.A.’s cultural and creative cores, where West Hollywood’s vibrant Design District meets the iconic boutiques, parks and galleries of Beverly Hills. High resolution renderings here.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch

Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
CASTAIC, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Partners Capital Acquires 75,000 SQFT Industrial Asset in Norwalk, Calif. for $16MM

NORWALK, Calif., September 14, 2022 – Partners Capital, an industrial real estate investment firm, has acquired Victory Industrial Park, a 75,059-square-foot industrial park in Norwalk, CA. The $16 million transaction, which closed in 35 days, includes six buildings on four acres of land at 13900 Shoemaker, 13020, 13035, 13045, 13055, and 13065 Tom White Way in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month

LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

305,000 SQFT Retail Center in Lakewood, Calif. Secures $15MM Refinancing

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.— Venture West Funding, a commercial mortgage brokerage firm headquartered in El Segundo, CA, announced it has arranged the $15,000,000 refinance of the Regency Center in Lakewood, CA. The 305,000-square-foot multi-tenant neighborhood retail/entertainment center is home to Cal Bowl, Kohl’s, and The Rinks Lakewood. The center was originally developed in the 1980s with additional improvements constructed through 2003. The location on Carson St and Paramount Blvd provides easy access to both Long Beach and Lakewood residents.
LAKEWOOD, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $14.9 Million Modern Farmhouse in Hidden Hills offers The Lifestyle of Peak Luxury Living

The Farmhouse in Hidden Hills, a gorgeous custom estate in the highly coveted gated neighborhood featuring modern luxury living, the sunny, open floor plan with natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 5376 Round Meadow Rd, Hidden Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call (Phone: 310-905-4557) & Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Hidden Hills.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
Key News Network

2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice

Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success

When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

