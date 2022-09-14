Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
GPI Companies Completes 46-Unit Boutique Residential Development in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES – GPI Companies, a locally-based, full-service real estate investment, development, and operating firm, announced today that it has commenced leasing at Nine Thousand One, West Hollywood’s newest luxury mixed-used development. Located at 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard and envisioned as a refuge in a bustling city, Nine Thousand One is a five-story boutique building with 46 for-lease residences and 10,000 square feet of prime retail and restaurant space — all centrally located at the intersection of L.A.’s cultural and creative cores, where West Hollywood’s vibrant Design District meets the iconic boutiques, parks and galleries of Beverly Hills. High resolution renderings here.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
scvnews.com
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
theregistrysocal.com
Partners Capital Acquires 75,000 SQFT Industrial Asset in Norwalk, Calif. for $16MM
NORWALK, Calif., September 14, 2022 – Partners Capital, an industrial real estate investment firm, has acquired Victory Industrial Park, a 75,059-square-foot industrial park in Norwalk, CA. The $16 million transaction, which closed in 35 days, includes six buildings on four acres of land at 13900 Shoemaker, 13020, 13035, 13045, 13055, and 13065 Tom White Way in Norwalk.
theregistrysocal.com
Nearly 170,000 SQFT Mixed-Use Project Planned for West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip
A nearly 170,000 square foot project offering a mix of hotel and residential space is making its way through the City of West Hollywood’s entitlement process. Proposed by developer A.J. Khair, the project is currently undergoing environmental review, according to an initial study published by the City. The project,...
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
spectrumnews1.com
LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month
LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
theregistrysocal.com
305,000 SQFT Retail Center in Lakewood, Calif. Secures $15MM Refinancing
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.— Venture West Funding, a commercial mortgage brokerage firm headquartered in El Segundo, CA, announced it has arranged the $15,000,000 refinance of the Regency Center in Lakewood, CA. The 305,000-square-foot multi-tenant neighborhood retail/entertainment center is home to Cal Bowl, Kohl’s, and The Rinks Lakewood. The center was originally developed in the 1980s with additional improvements constructed through 2003. The location on Carson St and Paramount Blvd provides easy access to both Long Beach and Lakewood residents.
luxury-houses.net
This $14.9 Million Modern Farmhouse in Hidden Hills offers The Lifestyle of Peak Luxury Living
The Farmhouse in Hidden Hills, a gorgeous custom estate in the highly coveted gated neighborhood featuring modern luxury living, the sunny, open floor plan with natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 5376 Round Meadow Rd, Hidden Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call (Phone: 310-905-4557) & Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Hidden Hills.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice
Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
