ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

Taylor Parker trial: mountain of evidence reveals extensive lengths to fake pregnancy

By Carolyn Roy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGDHJ_0hvDWrVv00

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony Tuesday in the trial of the East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body detailed a mountain of evidence showing just how far Taylor Parker was allegedly willing to go to fake her pregnancy and come up with a baby in time for her purported due date.

Parker, who was 27 at the time of the murders on October 9, 2020, is charged with kidnapping and capital murder in the deaths of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn baby girl , Braxlynn.

Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body

Simmons had been stabbed repeatedly and strangled, all while her three-year-old daughter slept in another room. Her skull also appeared to be crushed by a hammer. Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty due to the heinous and pre-meditated nature of the crime, and because Parker showed no remorse.

Parker confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to the affidavit filed for her arrest six days after Simmons’ mother found her daughter’s body and Parker was stopped by a Texas state trooper in De Kalb with the dying newborn in her lap, umbilical cord still attached.

During the first day of testimony Monday , prosecutors brought several witnesses to the stand, including the OBGYN who performed her tubal ligation and partial hysterectomy in 2014, who established that Parker was unable to become pregnant and bear children. The jury also heard from her former best friends, former co-workers, and her ex-husband about lies they said only grew bigger when she was called out on them.

If the first day of the trial was all about Taylor Parker’s alleged lies, faked illnesses, and manipulation, day two was focused on intent. Testimony Tuesday morning left no doubt that Parker knew she was not pregnant, was intentionally pretending to be pregnant, and that she intended to bring a baby home.

Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Dustin Estes returned to the stand, continuing his testimony for Monday afternoon, diving into Parker’s social media posts and interactions, Google searches, and YouTube views.

The prosecution highlighted a post celebrating one year of Parker‘s relationship with her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, in early August. But the jury also saw posts by Parker vaguely alluding to turmoil in the relationship and apparent bitterness about perceived mistreatment.

Data gathered under search warrants showed that several contacts between Parker and the victim had been deleted. The data also showed that Parker searched Google to find out, “if I delete a whole conversation on Facebook Messenger, will the other person still see the conversation?”

The search results confirmed that they would.

The data also showed Parker continued to post updates about medical issues she was claiming to have about her fake pregnancy. She ordered baby bedding and purchased a crib through an online Facebook group.

Around the same time, evidence gathered by the special investigator shows Parker searched the internet for “fake pregnancy belly cheap” and ultimately purchased one from fakeababy.com . Parker also ordered a customized fake ultrasound photo, complete with custom gestation, the sex of the baby to a specific degree of certainty, as well as the clinic name and physician.

The prosecution entered the same kind of silicone fake pregnancy belly Parker ordered online into evidence and showed it to the jury, along with a series of Facebook posts showing the purported progression of Parker’s pregnancy, noting in the timeline of those photos as her selfies showed a larger belly that it was after the fake belly would have arrived.

Prosecutors reveal new theory about how New Boston woman was killed before baby was cut from womb

In late August, Parker announced in a Facebook post that she had five weeks to her due date of Sept. 17 and that she would have to have a C-section. The data showed Parker unfriended her mother on Facebook in early August and Hancock’s husband on Sept. 17. On Sept. 28, less than two weeks before she was killed, Simmons sent Parker a Snapchat message wishing her good luck with her pending childbirth. Parker never responded.

Estes noted on the stand that a significant shift in her search history started on September 14, when Parker also began searching for places where pregnant women would be found, such as maternity consignment shops and OB clinics around East Texas and in Shreveport. Estes said Parker made appointments and was seen both inside and outside of these clinics and that Google location data confirmed her location at these clinics, where she also searched Texas license plate numbers. Estes said on the stand that the plate number she searched went back to a young woman who was pregnant.

In early October, eight days before Hancock was killed and her baby removed from her womb, Parker allegedly looked up teen pregnancy support groups in Texarkana and allegedly even went to one of the meetings.

The search data showed Parker searched for information about what the average weight of a fetus would be at 29 weeks, midwifery certification information, and private adoptions. Estes testified that he believes Parker was attempting to get near pregnant women by posing as a midwife.

Parker also searched for and viewed numerous videos about both vaginal and c-section childbirth in the month before the murder, including how to do a C-section and how to deliver and inspect a placenta. Later, as her fake due date approached, began searching for out-of-hospital birth certificate instructions.

Two days before the murder, Parker searched Simmon’s previous and current addresses, as well as the office of Simmon’s Texarkana OBGYN. Parker also viewed a photo of Reagan and Homer Hancock on their wedding day and texted “Reagan?” to a number she believed to be Reagan’s using a spoofed cell phone number to hide her identity, but that it was no longer her number.

Early on the morning of the murder, Parker’s search data shows she searched for information on a 35-week vaginal delivery. Simmons was about that far along when she was killed. Parker also searched how to do a physical exam of a 35-week late pre-term infant.

Brown testified that it all added up to show that Parker faked her pregnancy, took steps to report the baby as her own, lied about an inheritance from her grandmother that she claimed could be used to pay for surrogacy, “and ultimately planned and carried out the murder.”

Testimony Tuesday afternoon focused on data from Parker’s cell phone that showed she downloaded and used several different applications that allow users to call and text without associating the user’s original phone number. Texas Rangers Lt. Jared Brown is the digital forensics expert who analyzed data in this case. He testified that, in addition to trying to contact Reagan two days before the murder, Parker used the apps to fake conversations with her grandmother and her aunt, which she would then screenshot and send to her boyfriend to back up her deceptions. She would then delete the conversations from her phone in an apparent attempt to hide the evidence.

Brown said Parker also used one of those spoofing apps to call in a bomb threat to the Titus County hospital on the morning of her scheduled induction to cover the fact that it would not take place.

The trial will be four-day weeks with Fridays off and is expected to last at least one month. Parker remains held in Bowie County on a $5 million bond .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11

On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam

Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
New Boston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texarkana, TX
City
De Kalb, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ASHDOWN, AR
txktoday.com

Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Brown
ktoy1047.com

Animal ordinance goes into effect this week

The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating suspects who...
TEXARKANA, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

TWU rescinds precautionary boil water notice

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they are rescinding a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of a water main break. The water main break impacted the residents located east of East Street, south of East 9th Street, west of Pinehurst Street and north of Pearl Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Murder#Violent Crime#East Texas#Obgyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Google
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas

TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy