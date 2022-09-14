ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Trial begins for 2017 murder in Belhaven

A murder case from December 2017 went to trial this week starting on Monday, Spet. 12 and is expected to continue into next week. Jayquan Lamar Newmones was charged in the murder of Timothy Bernard Moore, 27 of Belhaven. Moore’s body was found by a passing motorist on Christmas Eve on a dirt road near Beech Ridge Road in Belhaven, per reports from the Daily News at that time. Moore had been shot 13 times – once in the head, seven times in the torso, three times in the left arm and twice in the right arm.
BELHAVEN, NC
WITN

Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
WNCT

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at Hope Middle School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Russell
WNCT

Edgecombe County man arrested in murder investigation

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in a shooting death of a man in Princeville on Sept. 10. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports Devin M. Hyman was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murer. He was taken before a magistrate and placed […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County

NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

City of Washington, Pritchard estate reach $185K settlement

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington must pay $185,000 to the estate of Cedric Pritchard as part of the settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Cedric’s mother, Teresa Pritchard, against Washington senior patrol officer Aaron Mobley and the city. Mobley fatally shot Pritchard during an attempted traffic stop in March 2018. In […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Man sentenced for tampering with monitor device, drugs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Jennifer Corbitt announced that a habitual felon was convicted earlier this week for possession of drugs and tampering with the electronic monitoring device he was issued to wear. Norman Nobles was sentenced to between 97-129 months (8-10.75 years) in prison by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Foster after a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WITN

Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy