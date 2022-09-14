A murder case from December 2017 went to trial this week starting on Monday, Spet. 12 and is expected to continue into next week. Jayquan Lamar Newmones was charged in the murder of Timothy Bernard Moore, 27 of Belhaven. Moore’s body was found by a passing motorist on Christmas Eve on a dirt road near Beech Ridge Road in Belhaven, per reports from the Daily News at that time. Moore had been shot 13 times – once in the head, seven times in the torso, three times in the left arm and twice in the right arm.

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO