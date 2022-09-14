Read full article on original website
Omni Logistics Opens 251,600 SQFT Warehouse Building Near Los Angeles
DALLAS — Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the opening of a new warehouse and cross-dock facility near Los Angeles, CA. The announcement follows the recent opening of Omni Logistics’ new facilities in Nashville and Portland, a Dallas-based three-building logistics campus, a renewables-powered corporate headquarters in Dallas, and extensive new warehouse and cross-dock facilities in San Francisco and Philadelphia.
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
Walgreens Totaling Nearly 14,000 SQFT Listed for $20.5MM in Huntington Beach
A Walgreens totaling nearly 14,000 square feet has recently been placed up for sale in Huntington Beach. According to the listing by HMX Realty Advisors, the retail building – as well as the 1.3 acres of land it sits on – is being offered at $20.5 million, or about $1,494 per square foot.
Parkridge Plaza Placed Up for Sale in Corona With Guidance Set at $20.68MM
Not long after being developed, four retail assets have been placed up for sale in Corona. The retail buildings make up Parkridge Plaza and have recently been listed by SRS National Net Lease Group for a total price of $20.675 million. Located at 840, 850, 860, & 870 N. Main...
Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August
Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
