ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Comments / 0

Related
theregistrysocal.com

Omni Logistics Opens 251,600 SQFT Warehouse Building Near Los Angeles

DALLAS — Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the opening of a new warehouse and cross-dock facility near Los Angeles, CA. The announcement follows the recent opening of Omni Logistics’ new facilities in Nashville and Portland, a Dallas-based three-building logistics campus, a renewables-powered corporate headquarters in Dallas, and extensive new warehouse and cross-dock facilities in San Francisco and Philadelphia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM

Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
RIVERSIDE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Norwalk, CA
Real Estate
City
Norwalk, CA
Norwalk, CA
Business
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August

Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
ONTARIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy