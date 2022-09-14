A Walgreens totaling nearly 14,000 square feet has recently been placed up for sale in Huntington Beach. According to the listing by HMX Realty Advisors, the retail building – as well as the 1.3 acres of land it sits on – is being offered at $20.5 million, or about $1,494 per square foot.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO