Kansas City, MO

flatlandkc.org

Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown

Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northeastnews.net

255: Grave Matters at Elmwood Cemetery

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re at the historic Elmwood Cemetery with Northeast resident Brad Finch. He’s starting a business to clean up overgrown and deteriorating headstones, restoring dignity and improving the appearance of the grounds he often walks. He is focused on respectful, preservation minded low-impact cleaning using only National Cemetery Association approved methods and materials. With Elmwood Cemetery’s 150th anniversary is around the corner, Finch is one of a group of dedicated volunteers working hard to maintain the sprawling cemetery and aging headstones. Finch’s website is gravematterskc.com, and more information about the October 1 celebration can be found about Elmwood Cemetery at elmwoodcemeterykc.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire spread to three homes early Thursday morning in Kansas City, but everyone made it out O.K. Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a house fire near 28th Street and Van Brunt Avenue. The house was doused in heavy flames, and firefighters worked to clear the home and the surrounding area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO

