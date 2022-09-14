Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Overland Park Famers’ Market
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she explores the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.
flatlandkc.org
Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown
Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
Street closures, traffic control planned for Len Dawson memorial service
Kansas City will remember Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson during a memorial service Friday. Street closures are planned to help with traffic.
northeastnews.net
255: Grave Matters at Elmwood Cemetery
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re at the historic Elmwood Cemetery with Northeast resident Brad Finch. He’s starting a business to clean up overgrown and deteriorating headstones, restoring dignity and improving the appearance of the grounds he often walks. He is focused on respectful, preservation minded low-impact cleaning using only National Cemetery Association approved methods and materials. With Elmwood Cemetery’s 150th anniversary is around the corner, Finch is one of a group of dedicated volunteers working hard to maintain the sprawling cemetery and aging headstones. Finch’s website is gravematterskc.com, and more information about the October 1 celebration can be found about Elmwood Cemetery at elmwoodcemeterykc.org.
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
Excelsior Springs community shares concerns about possible rail system merge
On Wednesday, the Excelsior Springs community expressed their concerns at a public meeting about the possible merging of rail lines Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.
abc17news.com
Homeowner talks about narrow escape after car crashes into Overland Park home
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — There were some tense moments for members of an Overland Park family on Monday when a speeding car crashed through their house, destroying their garage and a truck inside. It happened near 95th and Delmar Streets. “It’s like I could hear a succession of...
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
Habitat for Humanity ‘Rocks the Block’ in KCK
Hundreds of volunteers worked to "Rock the Block" and repair homes in the Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood with Habitat for Humanity.
KCTV 5
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant
CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KCTV 5
Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire spread to three homes early Thursday morning in Kansas City, but everyone made it out O.K. Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a house fire near 28th Street and Van Brunt Avenue. The house was doused in heavy flames, and firefighters worked to clear the home and the surrounding area.
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
New policy at Worlds of Fun during Halloween Haunt
Kansas City's Worlds of Fun implements new bag policy during popular Halloween Haunt evenings through October.
KC Pet Project at capacity, waiving adoption fees
KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri, is waiving dog adoption fees until Sept. 18 in response to being at capacity.
Two in critical condition after rollover crash on 169 Highway
Kansas City Police Department is investigating a critical injury crash that occurred Friday evening on 169 Highway.
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
KCI Airport closing Economy B parking lot this week
Kansas City International Airport will close Economy Lot B for good on Sept., 14. The move is to prepare for the new terminal opening in 2023.
