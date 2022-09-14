ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that soon before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Highway 11 in St. Tammany Parish. Michelle Gallien, 53, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12

SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
MANDEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Update: LaPlace man issued summons for commercial littering

UPDATE: Javier Alexander Ramos Barrera of LaPlace was issued a misdemeanor summons for commercial littering. Through investigation and review of surveillance footage in the area, the SJSO developed Barrera as a suspect. Officers made contact with Barrera and he confessed to dumping the sofas. To report illegal dumping please call...
LAPLACE, LA
