College Sports

The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles

Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point. After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Referee shortage forcing high school teams to rapidly adjust

A referee shortage is forcing high school football teams around the state to alter their schedules, forcing the classic Friday night lights experience to sometimes move to Thursdays and Saturdays. A host of varsity games, including eight in Week 1 alone, were moved to Thursday. Some junior varsity teams have...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Oregonian

Oregon 5A prep spotlight: Summit Storm’s Hogan Carmichael

The Summit Storm football team knows it has a bullseye on its back in 2022. The Storm are not backing away from being the hunted. In fact, they’re embracing their status. “We earned it – to have that bullseye on our backs,”' senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael said. “The bullseye wasn’t given to us.”
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for the Oregon vs. BYU game

Here we are again, entering a Saturday full of college football games across the nation, with the Oregon Ducks coming in as one of the main focuses of the day. It happened a couple of weeks ago with the Ducks facing off against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the season-opener. We all know how that went. This time around, Oregon will be met with a much more favorable opponent on the other sideline; that’s not to say anything bad about BYU, just to note that they aren’t Georgia — who is? In a top-25 showdown that will draw the attention...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of BYU game

The injury list was extensive prior to the Eastern Washington game, but in the week leading up to BYU, that list is growing smaller, which means the Ducks are becoming healthier. The good news is offensive lineman Ryan Walk should see time on the field after missing the second half of the Georgia game and all of the Eastern Washington contest. Coming off the list is right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Ducks will need all the firepower they can muster against the No. 14 Cougars, and it seems as if Oregon’s Justin Flowe dodged a bullet after...
EUGENE, OR
