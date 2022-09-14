UPDATE (5:57 p.m.) — Bloomington police have updated their Facebook post to state that the man has been identified. His name has not been released to the public. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are asking the public for help in apprehending a man caught on camera doing $1,000 of damage to a local apartment complex.

