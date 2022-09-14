Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
Last weekend of summer event guide
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where: Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are four things to do around the D this weekend to celebrate the end of summer
Prepare for a fun and exciting schedule of events for the final weekend of summer and get you psyched for the fall season. Even if the summer heat remains, fall events are in full swing. First, Northville is hosting their annual Maybury Farm Corn Maze, which is a family-friendly event....
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
fox2detroit.com
Eastern Market After Dark returns Thursday night
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Browse Detroit's Eastern Market After Dark this Thursday evening. From 6-11 p.m. Sept. 15, more than 40 galleries and studios will be open. Sheds 2, 3, 4, and 5 will also be open, showcasing interactive experiences, up-and-coming designers' brand activations, parties, and more. Other activities around...
Tv20detroit.com
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
RELATED PEOPLE
dbusiness.com
Masonic Temple in Detroit Celebrating 100th Anniversary, Reopens Fountain Ballroom
The Masonic Temple Detroit, the largest facility of its kind in the world, will host a centennial celebration of its cornerstone laying on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will occur 100 years to the day of the dedication ceremony, which drew some 200,000 people, including local and national dignitaries. The upcoming Sept. 24 celebration includes a rededication ceremony open to the public at 5 p.m., followed by a red-carpet gala (tickets required) within the temple’s newly restored Fountain Ballroom, which will be unveiled that night.
Heading to the 2022 Detroit Auto Show? Here are 7 things to see
The excitement around the 2022 North American International Auto Show is all around Downtown Detroit, and the doors officially open to the public on Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show 2022: Public viewing schedule and attractions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drones, dinosaurs, and virtual simulators are just some attractions attendees at the Detroit auto show can experience when they make their trip down to the city. The public show is Sept. 17-25, with exhibits at both Huntington Place where the main showroom is and Hart Plaza...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show
From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
Eater
11 Kosher-Friendly Restaurants, Delis, and Bakeries in Metro Detroit
Sunday, Sept. 25 marks off the beginning of the two-day holiday Rosh Hashanah that rings in the start of the Jewish New Year, begins at sunset Sunday, September 25. For many who observe, that means gathering over round challah (which symbolizes the cycle of life), apples and honey, in addition to a variety of traditional kosher-friendly meals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
How Detroit hopes plexiglass will help sell vacant houses
You may have noticed plexiglass on windows of vacant Detroit homes. That's part of a city project to make abandoned houses look nicer, keep neighborhoods safer, and aid in selling the properties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unique family market in Mexicantown doubles as restaurant
Depending on which door you enter La Jalisciense in Southwest Detroit, you may find a restaurant, or a grocery market! “My dad came home one day and said, ‘Oh I bought a grocery store here in the US’, cause he had said he was going to retire from that, from like business,” Lesli Vargas, Operations Manager for La Jalisciense told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton.
SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival
The Detroit Jazz Festival is one of the most highly anticipated musical events of the year. Every year, some of the world’s most talented jazz musicians come together in Detroit to perform for thousands of fans. BLAC was on hand to capture the sights and sounds of the annual event back in-person for the first […] The post SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' brings history of island, restoration of vessels to big screen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Narrated by Motown legend Martha Reeves, the movie "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is finally in theatres. "For people who don't know, Boblo was an island amusement park that used to take one of two giant steamboats - to get to the park," Aaron Schillinger said.
Comments / 0