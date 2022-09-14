Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Crews respond to three vehicle crash in Evansville
Evansville, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 14 Friday evening. At 5:06 p.m., dispatch received a call about a three-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near the intersection of Butt Corners Road. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department, Evansville police and EMS responded to the...
nbc15.com
1 dead in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
TOWN OF CONCORD, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash early Friday morning along a highway in the Town of Concord, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle was heading north at a high rate of speed along Co....
nbc15.com
Red Cross assisting Beaver Dam 3 residents displaced by fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday night that left residents displaced. The fire was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m. at 504 S Center St. The fire department responded immediately and upon arrival found smoke and flames coming from the windows.
fortatkinsononline.com
One dead in Concord single motorcycle crash
Editor’s note: The following information has been released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reports that on Sept. 16, 2022 at 5:56 a.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash on County Trunk Highway E south of Interstate 94 in the town of Concord.
Motorcycle driver dies after hitting tree in rural Jefferson Co.
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County early Friday morning, according to the county sheriff's office.
Three hospitalized after crash, school bus evacuated for fire during crash response
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Madison’s west side Tuesday. Fire Department officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Gammon Road. A Honda CR-V was wedged against an armored vehicle. The...
Three-vehicle crash closes Highway 14 near Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 14 have reopened at Butts Corners Road north of Evansville Friday night following a three-vehicle crash, officials said. The crash was reported around 5:05 p.m. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said injuries were involved. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the road had reopened just after 7:05 p.m. Further details were...
One killed in motorcycle crash in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning.
nbc15.com
MFD respond to fire started by student art project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Fire responded on Wednesday to a Madison school after a student’s art project set on fire. Firefighters went to Madison Waldorf School at 6510 Schroeder Road after reports of smoke coming from the second floor. When they arrived, all the students and staff were evacuated, though they didn’t see any signs of a fire outside the building.
Portage residents concerned about possible removal of pedestrian bridge near downtown
PORTAGE, Wis. — Residents who walk and bike across a pedestrian bridge near downtown Portage are concerned its potential removal could make it more difficult for them to get around. According to the city, the bridge between West Mullett and West Edgewater streets next to the Riverwood Apartments is deteriorating and becoming a safety concern. For Patricia Jensen and her...
Person arrested following chase in Beaver Dam; third pursuit in area in past week
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam arrested a person who they said led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle through parts of the city Thursday morning. In a news release, the Beaver Dam Police Department said it got a call just before 11:10 a.m. Thursday about a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Knaup Drive on the city’s north side. An officer saw the vehicle a short time later nearby on Industrial Drive, and a chase ensued.
nbc15.com
Madison police search for man who stole from multiple Walgreens
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released an image of the man investigators suspect stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walgreens stores. According to the MPD report, the man has gone to several of the drug store’s locations in Madison and Middleton in recent weeks, filled several bags with expensive items, and took off.
Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
Lawrence daycare worker slammed child, restricted breathing: Complaint
A worker at The Lawrence School in Waukesha was criminally charged Thursday after prosecutors say she slammed a child down into his mattress and made it hard for the victim to breathe.
UWPD searching for person who allegedly slapped people while riding on scooter
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said inappropriately touched and slapped people while riding on a scooter. Police said that the incidents occurred on campus and downtown. UWPD is searching for this person, who we believe is connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area involving inappropriately touching or...
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
UW Police arrest teen accused of inappropriate touching, slapping while on scooter
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department says it has arrested a teenager from Waunakee for a string of sexual assaults while passing people on a scooter.
nbc15.com
Mother sentenced to probation in “Baby Theresa” case
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mother of the newborn girl whose body was found alongside a road in the Town of Theresa was sentenced to probation stemming from the 2009 death of her daughter. Karin Luttinen will serve three years of probation following her guilty plea in April to concealing...
Competency hearing ordered for woman accused in kidnapping, murder
A competency hearing has been ordered for a woman accused of being the "mastermind" of a kidnapping in Dane County that became a murder in Columbia County.
