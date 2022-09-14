Read full article on original website
SW News 4U
Irene Dieter
Irene L. Dieter, 82, of Muscoda, Wisconsin, died on Monday, August 22, 2022. Private family services were held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Muscoda. Burial was at the Muscoda Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Irene’s name to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 210 W. Beech St., Muscoda WI 53573 or to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie WI 53158.
Charles (Chuck, Charlie) Miller
Charles Robert Miller, 81, of Richland Center, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Pine Valley Community Village after a short battle with lung cancer. He was known by Charlie or Chuck to his many friends. A Funeral Service was held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M....
Charles Coppernoll
Charles Clifford Coppernoll (Charlie/Chuck) 83, Baraboo, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center surrounded by his loving family after a 3 year long battle recovering from injuries he sustained in January of 2019. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Blue River United Methodist Church with burial following in the Blue River Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Blue River United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
Robert Shields
Robert L. Shields, 87, of Blue River died on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village. A Celebration of Life with burial in the Blue River Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial’s in Bob’s name be directed to the Friends of Blue River, 201 Clinton St., Blue River, WI 53518. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
John A. Brown
John A. Brown, age 51, of Arena, WI, passed away unexpectedly while on a hunting trip in Colorado. A visitation service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green from 2:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort Banquet Hall. John was loved and will be missed dearly by all.
