Charles Clifford Coppernoll (Charlie/Chuck) 83, Baraboo, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center surrounded by his loving family after a 3 year long battle recovering from injuries he sustained in January of 2019. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Blue River United Methodist Church with burial following in the Blue River Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Blue River United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.

BARABOO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO