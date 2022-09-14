ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Admits To Being Hurt Over White Rapper Criticism During Early Career

Eminem has opened up about the criticisms he received for being a white rapper during the early parts of his career. In a rare and exclusive cover story with XXL, the Detroit rap legend reflected on his iconic career, which he explained started out a bit rocky due to the color of his skin. According to Slim Shady, it’s something he knew he’d have to deal with being a guest in a genre dominated by Black people.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trippie Redd Pleads For Artist Security Amid PNB Rock's Death

PNB Rock's death sent a shock wave through the music industry. Many compared the "Selfish" rapper's death to that of Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke, who were both senselessly gunned down in Los Angeles. Though some folks blamed the late rapper's death on his girlfriend who posted their location at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle's on Monday, others broke down various other ways that the gunman caught wind of PNB's location.
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Explains Tackling Criticisms For Being A White Rapper Doing "Black Music"

A Rap legend is helping XXL celebrate 25 years of publications. Eminem penned a detailed editorial for the magazine in honor of it observing such a massive accomplishment, and fans have been reeling from receiving information straight from the Detroit icon. The rapper spoke openly about his drug addictions, grieving the loss of his friend, the rise of his career, and his relationships with his peers. Em also touched on his previous animosity with XXL all those years ago when the magazine covered his come-up.
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren G Rejected Tupac Collab After Chain-Snatching Incident With Suge Knight

The music industry is riddled with Suge Knight tales and those who managed to survive their ordeals have been telling their stories for decades. Suge was a commanding authority in the industry during Rap's Golden Era that is hailed as the genre's best. Many who interacted with Suge know just what kind of mover and shaker he was back then, and often, Knight would reportedly resort to downright violence in order to have his way.
Variety

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.  While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
Complex

Stream Symba’s ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Project ‘DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time’ f/ Pusha-T, Roddy Ricch, and More

Nearly two years after dropping his breakthrough project Don’t Run From R.A.P., Symba enlists DJ Drama for his new Gangsta Grillz record Results Take Time. The 16-track album features the previously released singles “Goat” and “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” featuring Pusha-T, as well as guest appearances from Roddy Ricch (“Never Change”), 2 Chainz (“Pop Out”), Key Glock (“No Sleep”), RMR (“Pendant”), Kali (“Street N***a”), Fridayy (“Sacrifices”), Rayven Taylor (“Soul Ties,” “Blessings”) and Iian Rich (“Find A Way”).
