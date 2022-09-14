ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grief center for children, families expands

By Candese Charles
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam’s Place is a program that helps children, teens, and their families cope with grief when they have suffered the loss of a loved one.

The program has been helping kids in the community since 2009 and now has two new offices. There are ribbon cutting ceremonies at both the Summerlin and Henderson locations.

Adam’s Place also offers Camp Cope through a partnership with the Clark County School District.

“We’re one of the few schools in CCSD that has two elementary school counselors and so Mrs. Romero and I have 60 kids right now that are waiting to get started next week with Camp Cope,” Alexis Cottman, CCSD counselor.

Support from Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center and the Richard Harris Law firm helped make the new offices possible.

“We are grateful for all the partnerships and the efforts of many that have kept our nonprofit serving our community over the last twelve years, particularly the last two,” said Adam’s Place Executive Director Kelly Thomas-Boyers.

