East Machias, ME

WMTW

Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Lubec man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, law enforcement

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A man from Lubec is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill neighbors and law enforcement Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jacob Elliott is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing, and failure to submit to arrest. Police say Elliott approached a neighbor and threatened to assault and...
LUBEC, ME
truecrimedaily

Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
VERMONT STATE
County
Washington County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
City
East Machias, ME
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Washington County, ME
Crime & Safety
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 15

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
ELLSWORTH, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
BOSTON, MA
Z107.3

Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash

Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Spike in motorcycle deaths reveals common themes

MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Natural Living Center hit by a car

BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Both drivers involved in Bangor crash found dead at the scene

A crash in Bangor left two people dead on Saturday. Bangor police say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were found dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash is being reconstructed as...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Lincoln teen located

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WCAX

Vt. attorney general charges 4 with neglect of vulnerable adults

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, faces felony counts for neglect, Medicaid fraud and voyeurism, and misdemeanor counts for unlawful restraint, neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult. His...
VERMONT STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

