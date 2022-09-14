ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

THP: Woman dies after car crash in Morgan County on Monday

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 57-year-old woman died after she was involved in a crash in Morgan County on Monday. They said that Aimee Dixon, from Oak Ridge, died after her car was hit head-on while she was driving on Highway 62, near Big Mountain Church Road. According to a preliminary report, another car was driving in the opposite direction when it hit a guardrail.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Traffic
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Knoxville, TN
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdot#Tennessee Football
bbbtv12.com

UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim

UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: Man dead after hitting deer with motorcycle Wednesday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man died Wednesday after crashing into a deer while he drove on a motorcycle in Lenoir City. According to a preliminary report, Mark Thompson, 65, was driving south on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road at around 6:44 p.m. when a deer walked onto the road. Thompson then crashed into it and was thrown from the motorcycle.
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City

Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a...
LENOIR CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WBIR

Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Demolition on former radioactive reactor in Oak Ridge underway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun. According to the Department of Energy, this is the first time in Oak Ridge history that crews have taken down a former reactor facility. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

What is a Foot Sanctuary Anyway?

(Ed. Note: Today’s Article and photographs are by Heather Ryerson) Heavenly. That’s what it is. When the Embassy Suites opened in 2019, I was intrigued by their choice of spa addition. After a trip to Asheville, NC, Ami Patel felt Wake Foot Sanctuary would be a good fit for Knoxville. And how lucky we are that she did. Inside of Knoxville covered the opening in 2019, but I still couldn’t wrap my head around it, so I booked an appointment and headed over for an update on business and to see for myself what all the fuss was about.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Crews start tearing down former reactor facility at ORNL

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — For the first time in Oak Ridge history, the Department of Energy said Thursday that crews are taking down a former reactor facility in Oak Ridge National Laboratory. They are working on demolishing the Bulk Shielding Reactor, an inactive facility that was built in 1950...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy