The Northshore Drive Pedestrian Safety Project is now in phase three
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Now in phase three, the Northshore Drive Pedestrian safety project is still underway. In this phase, the boardwalks are being built under the bridges on Northshore Drive. They're meant to offer a safe way to cross the busy street and serve as a key greenway and trail connector.
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
THP: Woman dies after car crash in Morgan County on Monday
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 57-year-old woman died after she was involved in a crash in Morgan County on Monday. They said that Aimee Dixon, from Oak Ridge, died after her car was hit head-on while she was driving on Highway 62, near Big Mountain Church Road. According to a preliminary report, another car was driving in the opposite direction when it hit a guardrail.
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
'Long overdue': Construction of the Gatlinburg Wildfire Memorial to begin soon after years of delays
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Almost six years removed from the deadly wildfires, Gatlinburg City Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the construction of a public memorial to pay tribute to those who died in 2016. The Gatlinburg City Commission approved a contract with Whaley Construction for the Chimney Tops...
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim
UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
THP: Man dead after hitting deer with motorcycle Wednesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man died Wednesday after crashing into a deer while he drove on a motorcycle in Lenoir City. According to a preliminary report, Mark Thompson, 65, was driving south on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road at around 6:44 p.m. when a deer walked onto the road. Thompson then crashed into it and was thrown from the motorcycle.
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a...
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
Demolition on former radioactive reactor in Oak Ridge underway
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun. According to the Department of Energy, this is the first time in Oak Ridge history that crews have taken down a former reactor facility. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) […]
Knox Co. Schools starts annual coupon book fundraiser with theme celebrating 'The Great Outdoors'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knox County Schools announced the start of its annual coupon book fundraiser. This year's theme is "Explore the Great Outdoors" and includes coupons for many of East Tennessee's favorite restaurants, shops and locations. Coupon books cost $10 and Superintendent John Rysewyk said the campaign...
What is a Foot Sanctuary Anyway?
(Ed. Note: Today’s Article and photographs are by Heather Ryerson) Heavenly. That’s what it is. When the Embassy Suites opened in 2019, I was intrigued by their choice of spa addition. After a trip to Asheville, NC, Ami Patel felt Wake Foot Sanctuary would be a good fit for Knoxville. And how lucky we are that she did. Inside of Knoxville covered the opening in 2019, but I still couldn’t wrap my head around it, so I booked an appointment and headed over for an update on business and to see for myself what all the fuss was about.
Crews start tearing down former reactor facility at ORNL
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — For the first time in Oak Ridge history, the Department of Energy said Thursday that crews are taking down a former reactor facility in Oak Ridge National Laboratory. They are working on demolishing the Bulk Shielding Reactor, an inactive facility that was built in 1950...
Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
HOLA Lakeway hosts Tianguis Market in Morristown
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at a market in Hamblen County. Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
